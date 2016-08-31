dax bullish break above 10650 opens up scope for further potential upside 2674882016
Daily Outlook, Wed 31 August 2016 (Click to enlarge charts) What happened earlier/yesterday The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) has managed to […]
Daily Outlook, Wed 31 August 2016 (Click to enlarge charts) What happened earlier/yesterday The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) has managed to […]
The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) has managed to break above the 10650 minor range top which reinforces our bullish bias for the Index. Please click here for a recap on our previous daily short-term technical outlook/strategy.
We will reiterate again that the current medium-term desynchronised movement between the DAX (even Nikkei 225 due to a weaker JPY) and U.S S&P 500 is largely due to anticipation in monetary policies differences between U.S. and Eurozone. The recent hawkish comments from Fed Chairwoman Yellen, Fischer (Vice Chairman) and Dudley (New York Fed President) has strengthened the case of an imminent policy rate hike where else the ECB and BOJ are still on a quantitative easing mode. In addition, yesterday’s weakness seen in the S&P 500 is further reinforced by Apple (a key component index stock) after a ruling imposed by the EU commission that ordered Apple to pay EUR13bn in taxes due to illegal tax breaks being offered by Ireland.
Intermediate support: 10650
Pivot (key support): 10550
Resistances: 10870/990 & 11050/70
Next support: 10380 (medium-term pivot)
Maintain bullish stance with a tightened short-term pivotal support of 10550 for a further potential up move to target the next resistance at 10870/990. In addition, a break above 10990 may see a further rally towards 11050/70 (1.00 Fibonacci projection from 03 August 2016 minor swing low of 10092).
On the other hand, a break below the 10550 short-term pivotal support is likely to negate the bullish tone to see another round of slide to retest the key 10380 medium-term pivotal support.
Disclaimer
The material provided herein is general in nature and does not take into account your objectives, financial situation or needs. While every care has been taken in preparing this material, we do not provide any representation or warranty (express or implied) with respect to its completeness or accuracy. This is not an invitation or an offer to invest nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell investments. City Index recommends you to seek independent financial and legal advice before making any financial investment decision. Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a higher level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose more than your initial investment further CFD investors do not own or have any rights to the underlying assets. It is important you consider our Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) available at www.cityindex.com.au, before deciding to acquire or hold our products. As a part of our market risk management, we may take the opposite side of your trade. GAIN Capital Australia Pty Ltd (ACN 141 774 727, AFSL 345646) is the CFD issuer and our products are traded off exchange.