DAX analysis: Has the German index risen too far, too fast?

With the US out for a holiday, the focus remains firmly on European markets today, where stocks have been surging lately thanks to Trump pushing for a swift resolution to the Ukraine war. But have the markets got ahead of themselves with all this optimism? This DAX analysis shows the German index is now at extremely overbought levels, which calls for caution.

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Tuesday 12:03 AM
germany_01
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Sentiment in Europe remained positive as the major stock indices extended their recent gains, with the DAX hitting yet another record high to become even more technically overbought. The gains were led by shares in defence companies on the likelihood of greater military spending in the EU, which could force governments to raise borrowing in the coming years. Hence, bond prices fell as yields on German, French, and Italian bonds climbed noticeably. With the US out for a holiday, the focus remains firmly on European markets today, where stocks have been surging lately thanks to Trump pushing for a swift resolution to the Ukraine war. But have the markets got ahead of themselves with all this optimism? This DAX analysis shows the German index is now at extremely overbought levels, which calls for caution.

 

Get our exclusive guide to index trading in 2025

Related tags: Dax GER40 Germany 40 Indices Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
EURUSD, Nasdaq Outlook: Double Tops or Rallies Ahead?
Today 01:07 PM
GBPUSD, USDCAD Outlook: Dollar Loses Market Steam
Today 08:11 AM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Heavy as Tariff Shock Fades, US Data Softens
Today 06:06 AM
Bullish-yen bets surge at record pace, USD outflows continue: COT report
Today 04:22 AM
Gold Price Forecast: Hang Seng and Bullion Rally Together—Coincidence or Trend?
Today 01:33 AM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: AUD/NZD Implied vols rise into RBA, RBNZ
Yesterday 11:11 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Dax articles

Market trader analysing data
DAX forecast: Ukraine optimism lifts index to extreme overbought levels
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 08:00 AM
    united_kingdom_03
    GBP/USD, DAX Forecast: Two trades to watch
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    February 13, 2025 10:21 AM
      united_kingdom_02
      GBP/USD, DAX Forecast: Two trades to watch
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      February 11, 2025 08:54 AM
        germany_09
        How Will the 2025 German Federal Election Impact the DAX and Major German Stocks?
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        February 10, 2025 08:45 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.