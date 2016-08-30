Daily Outlook, Tues 30 August 2016

(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened earlier/yesterday

The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) has continued to outperform its U.S. peers since 22 August 2016 as it traded sideways above the predefined medium-term pivotal support of 10380. On contrary, the U.S. S&P 500 has printed a lower low of 2160 seen on last Friday, 26 August 2016.

This short-term outperformance seen in the DAX is largely due to anticipation in monetary policies differences between U.S. and Eurozone especially after Fed Chairwoman Yellen’s hawkish speech in the Jackson Hole conference last Friday that signalled the scenario for another Fed interest rate hike has strengthened in the coming months where else the ECB is still on a quantitative easing mode.

Today key Germany/Eurozone economic data releases as follow:

Germany Consumer Price Index (y/y) for Aug (preliminary) @1200GMT (0.5% y/y consensus)

Key elements

The Index continues to be supported by the lower boundary of a medium-term bullish ascending channel in place since 06 July 2016 low now at 10520.

The medium-term pivotal support remains at 10380 (click here .

. On the topside, the Index has remained below the minor range top at 10650 in place since 22 August 2016.

The next short-term significant resistance stands at 10870/990 zone which is defined by the medium-term swing high area of 07/30 December 2015 and the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the multi-month decline from 12 April 2015 high to 11 February 2016 low.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate support: 10520

Pivot (key support): 10380 (medium-term)

Resistances: 10650 & 10870/990

Next support: 10090

Conclusion

Maintain bullish bias but 10650 needs to be taken out to reinforce a further potential up move to target the 10870/990 resistance in the first step.

However, failure to hold above the 10380 medium-term pivotal support is likely to invalidate the preferred bullish scenario to kick start a corrective decline towards the next support at 10090.

