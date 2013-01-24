The video cannot be shown at the moment. Please try again later.

- FTSE 100 down this morning at 6197.18 followed with David Cameron to reassess Britain’s position in the EU. Wall Street up at 13,712.21.

- Apple’s slowest profit reported since 2009 with Apple’s pre-market indicators down 15%

- Europe stocks down after a 2 week high run. The Dax was down at 7700.53 and we also saw German stocks fall for the second time in three days.

- Commerzbank AG was down 2% as plans were unveiled to cut up to 6000 positions. Deutsche Bank AG saw a 1.3% decline.

- In terms of economic data out today we had some strong Manufacturing results: China coming in almost as forecast at 51.9 showing growth in the sector; Germany reporting better than expected at 48.8 greater than 47.1

- Later on into today be sure to keep a look out for: Unemployment Claims in US at 1:30pm; US flash Manufacturing PMI at 2pm; UK we have the BoE MPC Member Weale giving a speech at 6:30pm; and all day today we also have the annual World Economic Forum meeting in Davos