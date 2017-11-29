Daily Key Short Term Technical Levels Wed 29 Nov 2017

FX – USD remains below resistances as Senate vote on tax reform plan looms on Thurs, 30 Nov

EUR/USD – Drifted down to test/challenge the predefined 1.1850 key short-term support (printed an intraday low of 1.1827 in yesterday, 28 Nov U.S. session). Interestingly, the hourly Stochastic oscillator has shaped a bullish divergence signal at its oversold region which suggests that the recent downside momentum of the price decline from 27 Nov 2017 high has started to ease where a potential upleg can resume. No change, tolerate yesterday’s excess and maintain bullish bias above 1.1850/1827 key short-term support for a potential push up to target the next intermediate resistance at 1.2000 in the first step.

Commodities – 57.40 remains the support to watch on WTI

Gold – Traded sideways above the 1287 tightened key short-term support (printed a low of 1290 in yesterday, 28 Nov U.S. session). No change, maintain bullish bias a further potential push up to target the next intermediate resistance at 1306/1310 (minor swing high area of 16 Oct 2017 + 50% Fibonacci retracement of the recent decline from 08 Sep 2017 high to 06 Oct 2017 low).

Stock Indices (CFD) – Mix bag prevails with no clear signs of bullish exhaustion in S&P 500

US SP 500 – Rallied as expected and surpassed the 2615 intermediate resistance to print another new record all-time high of 2622 at the closing hour of yesterday (28 Nov) U.S. session. No clear signs of bullish exhaustion yet, maintain bullish bias in any dips above tightened key short-term support now at 2610 (minor ascending trendline from 28 Nov 2017 low + 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the on-going advance from 15 Nov 2017 low to yesterday high) for a further potential push up towards the 2634 medium-term resistance (refer to latest weekly technical outlook ).

