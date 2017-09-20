Daily Key Short Term Technical Levels Wed 20 Sep 2017

FX – EUR & GBP are holding above supports while JPY remains weak

EUR/USD – No change, short-term uptrend from 14 September 2017 low remains intact and coming close to the previous highlighted 1.2030 short-term resistance. No signs of bullish exhaustion, tightened key short-term support to 1.1950 (lower boundary of minor ascending channel from 14 Sep 2017 low + 19 Sep 2017 low) with next short-term resistances coming in at 1.2065 follow by 1.2100 (Fibonacci projection + upper boundary of minor ascending channel from 14 Sep 2017 low).

No change, 1.3430 remains the key short-term support for a potential push up towards the next short-term resistance at 1.3650/3700 (Fibonacci projection cluster). AUD/USD - Rebounded from previous highlighted range support at 0.7960/50 and it is now hovering just below the 0.8035 range resistance. An hourly close above 0.8035 is likely to revive a potential short-term upleg to retest the intermediate resistance of 0.8100/8125 (08 Sep 2017 high).

Rebounded from previous highlighted range support at 0.7960/50 and it is now hovering just below the 0.8035 range resistance. An hourly close above 0.8035 is likely to revive a potential short-term upleg to retest the intermediate resistance of 0.8100/8125 (08 Sep 2017 high). NZD/USD - Rebounded from previous highlighted range support at 0.7235 and it is now hovering just below the 0.7330/7340 range resistance. An hourly close above 0.7340 is likely to revive a potential short-term upleg towards the next short-term resistance at 0.7390/0.7400 (upper boundary of minor ascending channel from 31 Aug 2017 low + Fibonacci cluster).

Commodities

Gold – Minor rebound from 1305 low but still holding below the tightened key short-term resistance at 1313 with excess at 1315 (upper boundary of the descending channel from 08 Sep 2017 high + former minor swing low areas of 14/18 Sep 2017 low). Short-term downtrend from 15 September 2017 high remains intact with next short-term support coming in at 1300/1298.

Stock Indices (CFD) – Still holding above supports, no signs of risk-off

US SP 500 – No change, key short-term support remains at 2498/95 to maintain short-term up move in progress from last Fri, 15 September 2017 low. Next short-term resistance coming in at 2516 (Fibonacci projection cluster).

– Hit short-term resistance zone of 20300/340 (major range resistance in place since Jun 2017) but without any clear signs of bullish exhaustion. Short-term uptrend from 08 September 2017 low remains intact with tightened key short-term support now at 20200 (close to minor swing low of 19 Sep 2017 + lower boundary of the ascending channel from 08 Sep 2017 low). Next short-term resistances coming in at 20450 follow by 20610 (1.236 Fibonacci projection from 08 Sep 2017 low + upper boundary of the ascending channel from 08 Sep 2017 low. Hong Kong 50 – No change, short-term uptrend remains intact with key short-term support at 27890 with next resistance coming in at 28570 (see latest weekly technical outlook for details).

– Tested the significant medium-term range support of 5680 before it rebounded. No change, maintain a potential bounce scenario towards 5743 follow by 5780/90 (minor swing high areas of 23 Aug/13 Sep 2017) within a medium-term range configuration in place since June 2017. Germany 30 – Tested and held above key short-term support of 12540/500. No change, short-term uptrend from 06 September 2017 low remains intact with short-term resistance coming in at 12670/700 (Fibonacci projection cluster + minor range resistance of 13/17 Jul 2017).

