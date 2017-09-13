Daily Key Short Term Technical Levels Wed 13 Sep 2017

FX – Potential USD weakness resurgence with USD/JPY approaching risk/resistance level

EUR/USD – Tested the 1.1930 key short-term support but no hourly close below it. No change, short-term uptrend movement from 31 August 2017 with short-term resistances now at 1.2030 follow by 1.2092 (08 Sep 2017 high) next.

GBP/USD – Rallied and hit the predefined short-term resistances zone/target of 1.3230/3300 as expected. No clear signs of bullish exhaustion yet, key short-term support now tightened to 1.3230/3220 (former minor swing high of 08/11 Sep 2017 + minor ascending trendline from 05 Sep 2017 low) to maintain short-term uptrend movement in place since 05 September 2017 low with next resistance coming in at 1.3400/3445 (Fibonacci projection cluster + medium-term swing high area of 15 Jul/06 Sep 2016).

AUD/USD – Elements remain mix, maintain neutrality stance between 0.7960 and 0.8060 (former minor swing high of 11 Sep 2017 + 50% Fibonacci retracement of current pull-back from 08 Sep 2017 high + pull-back resistance of former minor ascending trendline support from 31 Aug 2017).

NZD/USD – Strong push up right above the predefined key medium-term support of 0.7210/0.7200. No change, uptrend bias remains intact with short-term resistances at 0.7337 follow by 0.7370 (swing high area of 08/10 Aug 2017 + upper boundary of ascending channel in place since 31 Aug 2017 low + Fibonacci projection).

USD/JPY – No pull-back and continued its rally towards the short-term resistances/target at 110.10/30. Right now, it is approaching close to a key medium-term resistance of 110.50 (descending range trendline from 04 Aug 2017 high + 1.618 Fibonacci projection from 08 Sep 2017 low). Both hourly RSI & Stochastic oscillator has flashed bearish divergence signals. A break below 109.54 is likely to validate a potential corrective down movement to retrace the swift rally from 08 September 2017 low with next support coming in at 108.80/45 (former congestion zone + 50%/61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the current rally from 08 Sep 2017 low).

Commodities

Gold – No change as it remains below 1346 key short-term resistance for a potential short-term corrective decline towards the next support at 1310 in the first step within a medium-term uptrend in place since 10 July 2017 low.

WTI Crude (Oct 2017) – No change, still below 48.90 key short-term resistance for a potential push down to retest the 46.70 support before 45.60 (31 Aug 2017 low) within a longer-term complex range configuration in place since the start of 2017.

Stock Indices (CFD) –Mix bag with S&P 500 still showing risk of a minor pull-back

US SP 500 – Pushed up and tested the 2495 resistance/risk level (printed a high of 2496). The hourly RSI oscillator has continued to post another bearish divergence signal at its overbought region which indicates a slow-down in short-term upside momentum of price action. A break below 2490 is likely to trigger the potential minor corrective pull-back to test the support at 2480/77 within a medium-term uptrend in place since 29 August 2017 low.

Japan 225 – Broke above the 19800 medium-term range resistance but lack of conviction to validate a bullish exit from range at this juncture due to USD/JPY that is right below its 110.50 resistance/risk level. Turn neutral first between 20000 (descending trendline from 20 Jun 2017 high) and 19750.

Hong Kong 50 – No change, short-term uptrend movement remains intact above tightened key short-term support at 27760 (former minor swing high of 07 Sep 2017 + pull-back support of former minor descending trendline from 30 Aug 2017 high) with short-term resistances at 28160 and 28300.

Australia 200 – Pushed up and it is now hovering right below its medium-term range resistance of 5805 (see weekly technical outlook report). In addition, the 4 hour Stochastic oscillator has flashed a bearish divergence signal at its overbought region. Now risk of a pull-back within its range configuration in place since June 2017 with short-term support at 5724/17.

Germany 30 – No change, still below the 12570 key short-term resistance/risk level for a potential minor pull-back towards the 12360/340 short-term support zone.

*Levels are obtained from City Index Advantage TraderPro platform

