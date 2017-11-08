Daily Key Short Term Technical Levels Wed 08 Nov 2017

FX – Mix bag prevails with potential last push down for EUR/USD

EUR/USD – Declined as expected and hit the first short-term support/target of 1.1550 (printed a low of 1.1554 in yesterday, 07 Nov European session) before it rebounded. The on-going medium-term downtrend is now at risk for a multi-week rebound/consolidation as the daily RSI oscillator is now coming close to a significant corresponding support at the 32% that has led to significant price action recovery in past since 20 Dec 2016 . Maintain bearish bias below a tightened key short-term resistance at 1.1616/30 (minor swing high area of 07 Nov 2017 + steep minor descending trendline from 26 Oct 2017 high + 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the drop from 19 Oct 2017 minor swing high to yesterday, 07 Nov low) for a final potential push down towards the next support at 1.1515/10 (Fibonacci projection cluster + lower boundary of the medium-term descending channel from 08 Sep 2017 high).

– Declined as expected and hit the first short-term support/target of 1.1550 (printed a low of 1.1554 in yesterday, 07 Nov European session) before it rebounded. as the daily RSI oscillator is now coming close to a significant corresponding support at the 32% that has led to significant price action recovery in past since 20 Dec 2016 (minor swing high area of 07 Nov 2017 + steep minor descending trendline from 26 Oct 2017 high + 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the drop from 19 Oct 2017 minor swing high to yesterday, 07 Nov low) (Fibonacci projection cluster + lower boundary of the medium-term descending channel from 08 Sep 2017 high). GBP/USD – No change, maintain neutrality stance between 1.3325 & 1.3100 (minor ascending trendline from 03 Nov 2017 low + reintegrated pull-back resistance from 06 Oct 2017 low). Only an hourly close below 1.3100 is required to renew potential bearish move towards the next intermediate support at 1.2850/2820 (medium-term swing low area of 24 Aug 2017 + ascending trendline from 16 Jan 2017 + former long-term descending resistance from Jul 2014 high now turns pull-back support + Fibonacci cluster).

– No change, maintain neutrality stance between 1.3325 & 1.3100 (minor ascending trendline from 03 Nov 2017 low + reintegrated pull-back resistance from 06 Oct 2017 low). is required to renew potential bearish move towards the next intermediate support at (medium-term swing low area of 24 Aug 2017 + ascending trendline from 16 Jan 2017 + former long-term descending resistance from Jul 2014 high now turns pull-back support + Fibonacci cluster). AUD/USD – Dropped in progress as expected to print a new minor low of 0.7627 in yesterday (07 Nov) U.S. session before it staged a rebound. No change, maintain bearish bias below 0.7700 key short-term resistance for another potential downleg towards the next intermediate support at 0.7585 (lower boundary of medium-term descending channel from 21 Sep 2017 high + Fibonacci projection cluster).

Dropped in progress as expected to print a new minor low of 0.7627 in yesterday (07 Nov) U.S. session before it staged a rebound. No change, for another potential downleg towards the next intermediate support at 0.7585 (lower boundary of medium-term descending channel from 21 Sep 2017 high + Fibonacci projection cluster). NZD/USD – No change, 0.6990/0.7015 (descending trendline from 21 Sep 2017 high + minor swing high area of 24 Oct 2017 + 50% Fibonacci retracement of the down move from 17 Oct to 27 Oct 2017 low) remains the key short-term resistance to maintain bearish bias with 0.6860 as the downside trigger to open up scope for a potential downleg towards the next intermediate support at 0.6745/6720 (lower boundary of a minor descending channel from 17 Oct 2017 high + Fibonacci projection cluster).

– No change, (descending trendline from 21 Sep 2017 high + minor swing high area of 24 Oct 2017 + 50% Fibonacci retracement of the down move from 17 Oct to 27 Oct 2017 low) to maintain bearish bias with 0.6860 as the downside trigger to open up scope for a potential downleg towards the next intermediate support at 0.6745/6720 (lower boundary of a minor descending channel from 17 Oct 2017 high + Fibonacci projection cluster). USD/JPY – Tested the predefined 114.20/35 key short-term resistance before it reversed down and alomost hit the first short-term support/target of 113.55 (printed a current intraday low of 113.64 in today, 08 Nov Asian session). Recall that we have turned cautious as it had met the key long-term resistance zone of 114.70/115.00 as per highlighted in yesterday’s report. Maintain bearish bias below adjusted key short-term resistance at 114.30 (yesterday’s U.S. session high + minor descending trendline from 06 Nov 2017 high) for a further potential push down to retest 113.55 before 113.00 (swing low area of 31 Oct 2017 that was a previous resistance from 27 Sep/06 Oct 2017) within a medium-term range configuration.

Commodities – WTI remains below “Expanding Wedge” resistance

Gold – No change, maintain neutrality stance between 1290 & 1265.

– No change, maintain neutrality stance between 1290 & 1265. WTI Crude (Dec 2017) – Churning/consolidation below 58.30 (upper limit of an “Expanding Wedge” configuration in place since Jun 2016). No change, maintain neutrality stance between 58.30 & 55.66

Stock Indices (CFD) – Still holding above supports

US SP 500 – Continued to push higher in yesterday (07 Nov) U.S. session to print a new all-time high of 2597 in the first hour of the U.S. session (3 points shy of our first short-term resistance/target of 2600) before it pull-backed to test the 2586 key short-term support and closed above it at 2590 at the end of yesterday U.S. session. In today (08 Nov) Asian session, it gapped down and challenged the 2586 key short-term support again (printed a current intraday low of 2583 before headed back up to 2586). Technical elements remain positive with the Index pull-backed to test the lower boundary of the minor ascending channel from 26 Oct 2017 high & the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the on-going short-term up move from 26 Oct 2017 low to yesterday high. In addition, the hourly Stochastic oscillator has flashed a bullish divergence signal which indicates a slowdown in downside momentum of yesterday’s decline from its 2597 high. Maintain bullish bias with 2586/80 (excess) remains the key short-term support for another potential upleg to target the intermediate resistances of 2600 follow by 2610 2610 (upper boundary of the minor ascending channel from 26 Oct 2017 + Fibonacci projection cluster).

– Continued to push higher in yesterday (07 Nov) U.S. session to print a new all-time high of 2597 in the first hour of the U.S. session (3 points shy of our first short-term resistance/target of 2600) before it pull-backed to test the 2586 key short-term support and closed above it at 2590 at the end of yesterday U.S. session. In today (08 Nov) Asian session, it gapped down and challenged the 2586 key short-term support again (printed a current intraday low of 2583 before headed back up to 2586). Technical elements remain positive with the Index pull-backed to test the lower boundary of the minor ascending channel from 26 Oct 2017 high & the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the on-going short-term up move from 26 Oct 2017 low to yesterday high. In addition, the hourly Stochastic oscillator has flashed a bullish divergence signal which indicates a slowdown in downside momentum of yesterday’s decline from its 2597 high. for another potential upleg to target the intermediate resistances of 2600 follow by 2610 2610 (upper boundary of the minor ascending channel from 26 Oct 2017 + Fibonacci projection cluster). Japan 225 – Pulled-back as expected towards the 22630 key short-term support (printed a current intraday low of 22752 in today, 08 Nov Asian session. The hourly Stochastic oscillator has flashed a bullish divergence signal. No change, maintain bullish bias above 22630 key short-term support for a potential push up towards the medium-term resistances of 23080 max 23260 ( see latest weekly technical outlook ).

Pulled-back as expected towards the 22630 key short-term support (printed a current intraday low of 22752 in today, 08 Nov Asian session. The hourly Stochastic oscillator has flashed a bullish divergence signal. No change, maintain bullish bias above 22630 key short-term support for a potential push up towards the medium-term resistances of 23080 max 23260 ( ). Hong Kong 50 – Pull-backed in yesterday (07 Nov) U.S. session but held right above the predefined 28800/28700 key short-term support (printed a current intraday low of 28883 in today, 08 Nov Asian session). No change, maintain bullish bias above 28800/700 for a further potential push up towards 29100/130 intermediate resistance follow by the medium-term resistance of 29300 next (see latest weekly technical outlook) .

Pull-backed in yesterday (07 Nov) U.S. session but held right above the predefined 28800/28700 key short-term support (printed a current intraday low of 28883 in today, 08 Nov Asian session). No change, maintain bullish bias above 28800/700 for a further potential push up towards 29100/130 intermediate resistance follow by the medium-term resistance of 29300 next . Australia 200 – Dipped in yesterday (07 Nov) U.S session and managed to hold above the predefined 5970 key short-term support. No change, maintain bullish bias above 5970 for another potential upleg towards the next intermediate resistance at 6050 (upper boundary of aforementioned minor ascending channel + 1.00 Fibonacci projection from 27 Oct 2017 low) in the first step.

Dipped in yesterday (07 Nov) U.S session and managed to hold above the predefined 5970 key short-term support. No change, maintain bullish bias above 5970 for another potential upleg towards the next intermediate resistance at 6050 (upper boundary of aforementioned minor ascending channel + 1.00 Fibonacci projection from 27 Oct 2017 low) in the first step. Germany 30 – Pushed up to print another fresh all-time high level of 13534 (close to the short-term resistance/target of 13560) before it declined to challenge the 13400/360 key short-term support at the end of yesterday (07 Nov) European session. Despite yesterday’s sell-off, the short-term to medium-term uptrend of the Index remains intact. Tolerate the excess and watch the key medium-term support at 13200 (lower boundary of the medium-term ascending channel from 29 Aug 2017 low) and a reintegration back above 13440 is likely to reinforce another potential upleg to retest 13560 before target the next intermediate resistance of 13625 (upper boundary of medium-term ascending channel from 29 Aug 2017 low + Fibonacci projection cluster).

*Levels are obtained from City Index Advantage TraderPro platform

Disclaimer

The material provided herein is general in nature and does not take into account your objectives, financial situation or needs. While every care has been taken in preparing this material, we do not provide any representation or warranty (express or implied) with respect to its completeness or accuracy. This is not an invitation or an offer to invest nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell investments. City Index recommends you to seek independent financial and legal advice before making any financial investment decision. Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a higher level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose more than your initial investment further CFD investors do not own or have any rights to the underlying assets. It is important you consider our Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) available at www.cityindex.com.au, before deciding to acquire or hold our products. As a part of our market risk management, we may take the opposite side of your trade. GAIN Capital Australia Pty Ltd (ACN 141 774 727, AFSL 345646) is the CFD issuer and our products are traded off exchange.



