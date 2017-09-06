Daily Key Short Term Technical Levels Wed 06 Sep 2017

FX - JPY rallied but USD/JPY is still holding above key medium-term support

EUR/USD – No change, still in the In the motion of retracing the previous short-term decline from 1.2070 high printed on 29 August 2017 to 31 August 2017 low. Key short-term resistance remains at 1.1980 (close to 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the previous drop from 29 Aug high to 31 Aug low) and a break below 1.1880 (minor ascending trendline support from 31 Aug 2017 low) may reinforce its short-term downtrend movement towards the next support at 1.1815/1780 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the previous up move from 17 Aug low to 29 Aug high + pull-back support for former descending range resistance from 03 Aug 2017 high).

Broke above 1.2980 short-term resistance, in the motion of retracing the previous decline from 1.3267 high of 03 August 2017 to 1.2774 low of 24 August 2017. The next short-term resistance for the current corrective rebound stands at 1.3060/3080 (Fibonacci cluster) and short-term supports now rest at 1.2975 follow by 1.2940 (minor ascending trendline from 24 Aug 2017 low). Turn neutral. USD/JPY – Broke below 109.20 short-term support but still holding above the 108.30/15 key medium-term support with bullish divergence signals seen in both the hourly Stochastic and RSI oscillators. Turn neutral between 108.30/15 and 109.30 (minor descending trendline resistance in place since 01 Sep 2017 high-post NFP). Only a break above 109.30 is likely to revive the potential short-term bullish tone towards the 111.00 medium-term range resistance.

Commodities

Gold – broke above 1341 short-term resistance, the short-term corrective decline scenario has been invalidated. Short-term uptrend movement in place since 25 August 2017 low remains resilient. Key short-term support now rests at 1330 (minor swing low of 05 Sep 2017 + lower boundary of minor ascending channel from 25 Aug 2017 low) with short-term resistance at 1356/58 (upper boundary of minor ascending channel from 25 Aug 2017 low + Fibonacci projection cluster).

Stock Indices (CFD) –S&P 500 managed to hold above 2453 key medium-term support

US SP 500 – Broke below 2460 but managed to test and stage a rebound from its 2453 key medium-term support. In addition, the 4 hour Stochastic oscillator has flashed a bullish divergence signal. A break above 2467 (minor descending trendline from 02 Sep 2017 high) is likely to revive the short-term uptrend movement towards the next short-term resistance at the 2485/90 zone.

– Broke below 2460 but managed to test and stage a rebound from its 2453 key medium-term support. In addition, the 4 hour Stochastic oscillator has flashed a bullish divergence signal. A break above 2467 (minor descending trendline from 02 Sep 2017 high) is likely to revive the short-term uptrend movement towards the next short-term resistance at the 2485/90 zone. Japan 225 - Sideways above 19270 key medium-term range support with short-term resistance now at 19380 (minor descending trendline from 02 Sep 2017 high).

- Sideways above 19270 key medium-term range support with short-term resistance now at 19380 (minor descending trendline from 02 Sep 2017 high). Hong Kong 50 – Broke below 27600 short-term support but still above 27000 key medium-term support. Mix elements, turn neutral between 27000 and 27900 (minor descending trendline from 30 Aug 2017 high).

– Broke below 27600 short-term support but still above 27000 key medium-term support. Mix elements, turn neutral between 27000 and 27900 (minor descending trendline from 30 Aug 2017 high). Australia 200 – Pushed down and tested 5680 key medium-term range support in place since June 2017 but no daily close below it. Hourly Stochastic oscillator has flashed a bullish divergence signal, thus the Index may see a short-term rebound above 5680/5660 support towards short-term resistances at 5728 follow by 5755/60 (minor swing high areas of 25 Aug/02 Sep 2017).

– Pushed down and tested 5680 key medium-term range support in place since June 2017 but no daily close below it. Hourly Stochastic oscillator has flashed a bullish divergence signal, thus the Index may see a short-term rebound above 5680/5660 support towards short-term resistances at 5728 follow by 5755/60 (minor swing high areas of 25 Aug/02 Sep 2017). Germany 30 – Pushed up and tested the short-term range resistance of 12190 (printed a high of 12212) before it retreated in the yesterday’s U.S. session. Turn neutral first and only a break above 12212 is likely to trigger a short-term uptrend movement towards the 12340 key medium-term resistance.

