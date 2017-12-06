Daily Key Short Term Technical Levels Wed 06 Dec 2017

FX –No clear signs of a USD recovery yet, watch EUR/USD key medium-term support at 1.1790

EUR/USD – In yesterday (05 Dec) U.S. session, the pair had broken down swiftly below the 1.1850/1827 key short-term support (printed a low of 1.1800 without an hourly close back above 1.1827 in yesterday, U.S. session). This down move came without any release of any key economic data, political event or monetary policy makers’ speeches. Likely to be flow driven as market adjusted ahead of the release of U.S. job data for Nov (ADP is out today @1315 GMT with the official NFP on Fri, 08 Dec @1330 GMT). Despite a broke below the 1.1850/1827 support, it has not taken out the key medium-term support at 1.1790 (former medium-term swing high area of 15 Nov 2017 + Fibonacci projection cluster). In addition, the 4 hour Stochastic oscillator has shaped a bullish divergence signal at its oversold region which indicates a slow-down in downside momentum of yesterday’s slide. Thus, no conviction to state that the current medium-term up move from 07 Nov 2017 is game over . Prefer to turn neutral first in short-term between 1.1790 & 1.1880 (yesterday, 05 Dec European session high). An hourly close back above 1.1880 is likely to reinstate the bullish tone to retest the previous 1.1930 minor swing high area of 01 Dec 2017 before targeting next intermediate resistance at 1.2000 in the first step.

– In yesterday (05 Dec) U.S. session, the pair had broken down swiftly below the (printed a low of 1.1800 without an hourly close back above 1.1827 in yesterday, U.S. session). This down move came without any release of any key economic data, political event or monetary policy makers’ speeches. Likely to be flow driven as market adjusted ahead of the release of U.S. job data for Nov (ADP is out today @1315 GMT with the official NFP on Fri, 08 Dec @1330 GMT). (former medium-term swing high area of 15 Nov 2017 + Fibonacci projection cluster). In addition, the 4 hour Stochastic oscillator has shaped a bullish divergence signal at its oversold region which indicates a slow-down in downside momentum of yesterday’s slide. . GBP/USD – Inched lower yesterday to challenge the predefined 1.3375 key short-term support (printed a low of 1.3370 in yesterday, 05 Dec European session but no hourly close below it) before it traded sideways. Maintain bullish bias with 1.3505 as the upside trigger level (minor descending trendline from 01 Dec 2017 high) and an hourly close above 1.3505 is likely to increase the odds to kick star another potential upleg to retest 1.3660 (medium-term swing high of 20 Sep 2017) in the first step.

– Inched lower yesterday to challenge the predefined (printed a low of 1.3370 in yesterday, 05 Dec European session but no hourly close below it) before it traded sideways. Maintain bullish bias with 1.3505 as the upside trigger level (minor descending trendline from 01 Dec 2017 high) and an hourly close above 1.3505 is likely to increase the odds to kick star another potential upleg to retest 1.3660 (medium-term swing high of 20 Sep 2017) in the first step. AUD/USD – Shaped a deeper pull-back in today (06 Dec) Asian session as the pair broke below the 0.7605 tightened key short-term support after its failure to surpass the 0.7660/7670 intermediate resistance yesterday (05 Dec) post RBA (printed a high of 0.7654) Today Asian session slide came in line with a weaker than expected AU Q3 GDP (2.8% y/y versus consensus of 3.0% y/y). However, the current decline in the pair has not broken below the 0.7550 key medium-term support (swing low area of 01 Dec 2017 + major ascending trendline from Jan 2016 low). Thus, a potential medium-term basing formation is still in play since its 21 Nov 2017 low. In short-term, prefer to turn neutral first between 0.7550 & 0.7600 (former minor support + close to 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the current slide from yesterday high to today’s current intraday low of 0.7572). An hourly close above 0.7600 is likely to reinstate the bulls for a potential push up to retest 0.7654/7670 in the first step.

– Shaped a deeper pull-back in today (06 Dec) Asian session as the pair broke below the 0.7605 tightened key short-term support after its failure to surpass the 0.7660/7670 intermediate resistance yesterday (05 Dec) post RBA (printed a high of 0.7654) Today Asian session slide came in line with a weaker than expected AU Q3 GDP (2.8% y/y versus consensus of 3.0% y/y). (swing low area of 01 Dec 2017 + major ascending trendline from Jan 2016 low). In short-term, prefer to turn neutral first between 0.7550 & 0.7600 (former minor support + close to 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the current slide from yesterday high to today’s current intraday low of 0.7572). NZD/USD - Held and rebounded from the 0.6867 tightened key short-term support as expected (printed a low of 0.6868 in yesterday, 05 Dec U.S. session). No change, maintain bullish bias above for a further potential push up to target the intermediate resistances of 0.6930 before 0.6960 (08 Nov 2017 swing high area + 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the multi-month decline from 27 Jul 2017 high to 17 Nov 2017 low).

- Held and rebounded from the as expected (printed a low of 0.6868 in yesterday, 05 Dec U.S. session). No change, maintain bullish bias above for a further potential push up to target the intermediate resistances of 0.6930 before 0.6960 (08 Nov 2017 swing high area + 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the multi-month decline from 27 Jul 2017 high to 17 Nov 2017 low). USD/JPY – Inched lower as expected below 112.70/113.09 (excess) key medium-term resistance in line with a weak performance seen in the U.S. stock market. No change, maintain bearish bias with 111.60 remains as the downside trigger level where an hourly close below 111.60 is required to increase the odds of the start of another potential downleg to target the next intermediate support at 110.60/50 (former medium-term range resistance of 16/31 Aug 2017 + Fibonacci projection cluster).

Commodities – Gold rebounded from range support

Gold – No change, maintain bullish bias above 1265 range support in place since 06 Oct 2017 for a potential push up towards the range resistance of 1290/98.

– No change, maintain bullish bias above 1265 range support in place since 06 Oct 2017 for a potential push up towards the range resistance of 1290/98. WTI Crude (Jan 2018) – Mix elements prevails, maintain neutrality stance between 59.00 (25 Nov 2017 swing high) & 56.80 (30 Nov 2017 minor swing low).

Stock Indices (CFD) – Short term weakness remains intact

US SP 500 – Yesterday (05 Dec) U.S. session initial gain had been wiped out and closed lower at 2628 with technology related and small caps stocks leading the decline. No change, maintain bearish bias with a tightened key short-term resistance now at 2642 for a further potential push down to retest the last Fri, 01 Dec low of 2604. An hourly close below 2604 is likely to increase the odds for the start of a multi-week decline (refer to latest weekly technical outlook for details).

– Yesterday (05 Dec) U.S. session initial gain had been wiped out and closed lower at 2628 with technology related and small caps stocks leading the decline. An hourly close below 2604 is likely to increase the odds for the start of a multi-week decline Japan 225 – Plummeted as expected through the bearish break of 22500 as seen yesterday (05 Dec) U.S. session. Maintain bearish bias below tightened 22500 key short-term resistance for a potential push down to test the 21830 medium-term downside trigger level in the first step (refer to latest weekly technical outlook for details).

– Plummeted as expected through the bearish break of 22500 as seen yesterday (05 Dec) U.S. session. for a potential push down to test the 21830 medium-term downside trigger level in the first step Hong Kong 50 – Despite ChinaA50 holding above its 12800 key medium-term support, the Index cannot escaped the on-going onslaught from the U.S stock market as it broke below its 28870 key medium-term support in today (06 Dec) Asian session. Technology related stocks (Tencent & ACC Tech led the decline) as it printed a current intraday low of 28206. Technical elements are mixed at this juncture, as the Index is now coming to a major support of 28000 (ascending trendline from 28 Dec 2016 low + 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the on-going primary uptrend from 11 Feb 2016 low to 21 Nov 2017 high). Prefer to turn neutral first between 28000 & 29300.

– Despite ChinaA50 holding above its 12800 key medium-term support, the Index cannot escaped the on-going onslaught from the U.S stock market as it broke below its 28870 key medium-term support in today (06 Dec) Asian session. Technology related stocks (Tencent & ACC Tech led the decline) as it printed a current intraday low of 28206. (ascending trendline from 28 Dec 2016 low + 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the on-going primary uptrend from 11 Feb 2016 low to 21 Nov 2017 high). Prefer to turn neutral first between 28000 & 29300. Australia 200 – It flirted around the 5950 level. No change, maintain bearish bias below the 6013/6033 (excess) key medium-term resistance and another hourly close below 5950 is required to increase the conviction for another potential leg of corrective decline towards the next intermediate support at 5900 in the first step.

– It flirted around the 5950 level. No change, maintain bearish bias below the 6013/6033 (excess) key medium-term resistance and another Germany 30 – No change, maintain bearish bias below 13220 key medium-term resistance for a potential push down to retest 12800 (last Fri, 01 Dec 2017 swing low area + 15 Nov 2017 swing low area) in the first step.

*Levels are obtained from City Index Advantage TraderPro platform

Disclaimer

The material provided herein is general in nature and does not take into account your objectives, financial situation or needs. While every care has been taken in preparing this material, we do not provide any representation or warranty (express or implied) with respect to its completeness or accuracy. This is not an invitation or an offer to invest nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell investments. City Index recommends you to seek independent financial and legal advice before making any financial investment decision. Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a higher level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose more than your initial investment further CFD investors do not own or have any rights to the underlying assets. It is important you consider our Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) available at www.cityindex.com.au, before deciding to acquire or hold our products. As a part of our market risk management, we may take the opposite side of your trade. GAIN Capital Australia Pty Ltd (ACN 141 774 727, AFSL 345646) is the CFD issuer and our products are traded off exchange.



