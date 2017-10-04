Daily Key Short Term Technical Levels Wed 04 Oct 2017

FX – USD remains on support

  • EUR/USD -  Initial push down hit the first predefined short-term support/target at 1.1705 in yesterday (03 Oct) mid-Asian session (printed a low of 1.1696) before it inched up and whipsawed around the at 1.1760 key short-term resistance. Technical elements are still not advocating a bullish reversal from its on-going short-term downtrend in place since 21 Sep 2017 high. Tolerate the excess to 1.1830 (new key short-term resistance) which is defined by the upper boundary of athe short-term descending channel in place since 21 Sep 2017 high & a Fibonacci cluster. Maintain bearish bias towards the next supports at 1.1680 follow by 1.1620.
  • GBP/USD -  No change, still below the 1.3300 key short-term resistance. Short-term downtrend remains intact with next intermediate supports coming in at 1.3170 follow by 1.3015 (lower boundary of the medium-term ascending channel from 14 Mar 2017 low + 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the up move from  15 Jan 2017 low to 20 Sep 2017 high).
  • AUD/USD – Tested the 0.7860 key short-term resistance with mix elements at this juncture. Turn neutral between 0.7915 and 0.7810 (pull-back support of a former descending trendline from 22 Sep 2017 high). Only an hourly close below 0.7810 is likely to reinstate the bearish tone for a further potential push down towards the 0.7750/30 major support zone (former major range resistance from Apr 2016).
  • NZD/USD –  No change, still below the 0.7240 key short-term resistance. Short-term downtrend remains intact with next  support coming in at 0.7080 (21 Mar 2017 former swing high area + lower boundary of short-term descending channel from 21 Sep 2017 high + 0.618 Fibonacci projection from 21 Sep 2017 high).
  • USD/JPY -  No change, short-term uptrend remains intact above 112.40 key short-term support (lower boundary of the bearish  “Ascending Wedge” in place since 26 Sep 2017 low) with resistances coming in at 113.30 follow by 113.50/60 (upper boundary of the bearish  “Ascending Wedge”).

 Commodities

  • Gold – Short-term downtrend remains intact below 1277 key short-term resistance with supports coming in at 1260 follow by  1255 (lower boundary of medium-term descending channel from 08 Sep 2017 high + Fibonacci projection cluster).
  • WTI Crude (Nov 2017) -  Still hovering at 50.08/50.00 key short-term support. Maintain potential short-term rebound scenario towards  51.38/51.76  intermediate resistance zone.

Stock Indices (CFD) – Mix bag with no signs of bullish exhaustion seen in SP 500, Germany 30 & Japan 225

  • US SP 500 – Continued to inch higher and tested the 2535 risk level in yesterday (03 Oct) U.S. session. Recall, we were neutral between 2535 and 2526 in yesterday’s short-term trend bias and yesterday’s price movement has reduced the risk of a minor pull-back/consolidation phase. The short-term bullish impulsive upleg from 28 Sep 2017 minor swing low remains intact with next resistance coming in at 2543/45 (Fibonacci projection cluster). Key short-term support now rests at 2528 (yesterday’s low).
  • Japan 225 – Continued to incher higher and broke above the 20630 upper neutrality zone as per defined yesterday. Potential continuation of the short-term bullish impulsive upleg in place since 29 Sep 2017 minor swing low with next resistance coming in at 20790. Key short-term support now rests at 20580 (yesterday’s low + 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the on-going rally from 29 Sep 2017 low to today’s current intraday high of 20689).
  • Hong Kong 50 – Pushed up relentlessly and almost hit our medium-term resistance/target of 28570 see for this week (printed a current intraday high of 28558) (refer to latest weekly technical outlook report for details).  The Index is now right below the medium-term resistance of 28570 which is also the upper boundary of an impending bearish “Ascending Wedge” configuration from 11 Aug 2017 , thus we remain cautious at this juncture. Maintain neutral stance between 28570 and 28170 (minor range top from 30 Aug/21Sep now turns pull-back support)
  • Australia 200 – Short-term rebound scenario has been invalidated through the break  of the 5685 short-term support. Turn neutral between 5660 (lower boundary of medium-term range configuration) and 5750 (minor swing high area of 02/03 Oct 2017).
  • Germany 30 – Still hovering below 13020 upper neutrality zone but technical elements are not showing any signs of bullish exhaustion for a minor pull-back/consolidation. Potential continuation of the short-term bullish impulsive upleg in place since 26 Sep 2017 minor swing low with next resistance coming in at 13150 (upper boundary of ascending channel from 29 Aug 2017 low + Fibonacci projection cluster).

*Levels are obtained from City Index Advantage TraderPro platform

The material provided herein is general in nature and does not take into account your objectives, financial situation or needs. While every care has been taken in preparing this material, we do not provide any representation or warranty (express or implied) with respect to its completeness or accuracy. This is not an invitation or an offer to invest nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell investments. City Index recommends you to seek independent financial and legal advice before making any financial investment decision. Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a higher level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose more than your initial investment further CFD investors do not own or have any rights to the underlying assets. It is important you consider our Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) available at www.cityindex.com.au, before deciding to acquire or hold our products. As a part of our market risk management, we may take the opposite side of your trade. GAIN Capital Australia Pty Ltd (ACN 141 774 727, AFSL 345646) is the CFD issuer and our products are traded off exchange.

 

