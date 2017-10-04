Daily Key Short Term Technical Levels Wed 04 Oct 2017

FX – USD remains on support
- EUR/USD - Initial push down hit the first predefined short-term support/target at 1.1705 in yesterday (03 Oct) mid-Asian session (printed a low of 1.1696) before it inched up and whipsawed around the at 1.1760 key short-term resistance. Technical elements are still not advocating a bullish reversal from its on-going short-term downtrend in place since 21 Sep 2017 high. Tolerate the excess to 1.1830 (new key short-term resistance) which is defined by the upper boundary of athe short-term descending channel in place since 21 Sep 2017 high & a Fibonacci cluster. Maintain bearish bias towards the next supports at 1.1680 follow by 1.1620.
- GBP/USD - No change, still below the 1.3300 key short-term resistance. Short-term downtrend remains intact with next intermediate supports coming in at 1.3170 follow by 1.3015 (lower boundary of the medium-term ascending channel from 14 Mar 2017 low + 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the up move from 15 Jan 2017 low to 20 Sep 2017 high).
- AUD/USD – Tested the 0.7860 key short-term resistance with mix elements at this juncture. Turn neutral between 0.7915 and 0.7810 (pull-back support of a former descending trendline from 22 Sep 2017 high). Only an hourly close below 0.7810 is likely to reinstate the bearish tone for a further potential push down towards the 0.7750/30 major support zone (former major range resistance from Apr 2016).
- NZD/USD – No change, still below the 0.7240 key short-term resistance. Short-term downtrend remains intact with next support coming in at 0.7080 (21 Mar 2017 former swing high area + lower boundary of short-term descending channel from 21 Sep 2017 high + 0.618 Fibonacci projection from 21 Sep 2017 high).
- USD/JPY - No change, short-term uptrend remains intact above 112.40 key short-term support (lower boundary of the bearish “Ascending Wedge” in place since 26 Sep 2017 low) with resistances coming in at 113.30 follow by 113.50/60 (upper boundary of the bearish “Ascending Wedge”).
Commodities
- Gold – Short-term downtrend remains intact below 1277 key short-term resistance with supports coming in at 1260 follow by 1255 (lower boundary of medium-term descending channel from 08 Sep 2017 high + Fibonacci projection cluster).
- WTI Crude (Nov 2017) - Still hovering at 50.08/50.00 key short-term support. Maintain potential short-term rebound scenario towards 51.38/51.76 intermediate resistance zone.
Stock Indices (CFD) – Mix bag with no signs of bullish exhaustion seen in SP 500, Germany 30 & Japan 225
- US SP 500 – Continued to inch higher and tested the 2535 risk level in yesterday (03 Oct) U.S. session. Recall, we were neutral between 2535 and 2526 in yesterday’s short-term trend bias and yesterday’s price movement has reduced the risk of a minor pull-back/consolidation phase. The short-term bullish impulsive upleg from 28 Sep 2017 minor swing low remains intact with next resistance coming in at 2543/45 (Fibonacci projection cluster). Key short-term support now rests at 2528 (yesterday’s low).
- Japan 225 – Continued to incher higher and broke above the 20630 upper neutrality zone as per defined yesterday. Potential continuation of the short-term bullish impulsive upleg in place since 29 Sep 2017 minor swing low with next resistance coming in at 20790. Key short-term support now rests at 20580 (yesterday’s low + 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the on-going rally from 29 Sep 2017 low to today’s current intraday high of 20689).
- Hong Kong 50 – Pushed up relentlessly and almost hit our medium-term resistance/target of 28570 see for this week (printed a current intraday high of 28558) (refer to latest weekly technical outlook report for details). The Index is now right below the medium-term resistance of 28570 which is also the upper boundary of an impending bearish “Ascending Wedge” configuration from 11 Aug 2017 , thus we remain cautious at this juncture. Maintain neutral stance between 28570 and 28170 (minor range top from 30 Aug/21Sep now turns pull-back support)
- Australia 200 – Short-term rebound scenario has been invalidated through the break of the 5685 short-term support. Turn neutral between 5660 (lower boundary of medium-term range configuration) and 5750 (minor swing high area of 02/03 Oct 2017).
- Germany 30 – Still hovering below 13020 upper neutrality zone but technical elements are not showing any signs of bullish exhaustion for a minor pull-back/consolidation. Potential continuation of the short-term bullish impulsive upleg in place since 26 Sep 2017 minor swing low with next resistance coming in at 13150 (upper boundary of ascending channel from 29 Aug 2017 low + Fibonacci projection cluster).
*Levels are obtained from City Index Advantage TraderPro platform
