Daily Key Short Term Technical Levels Tues 28 Nov 2017

FX – Short-term USD weakness intact but coming close to inflection zones for another round of potential minor USD rebound/consolidation

EUR/USD – Continued to push higher as expected and printed a new minor higher high of 1.1961 in yesterday (27 Nov) U.S. session. No change, ,maintain bullish bias above 1.1850 key short-term support now former medium-term congestion range resistance from 11/19/26 Oct 2017 + 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the recent rally from 21 Nov to last Fri, 24 Nov 2017 high) for further potential residual push up to target the next intermediate resistance at 1.2000 and even 1.2090 next (medium-term swing high area of 08 Sep 2017) to complete the minor degree bullish impulsive wave 3 upleg in place since 21 Nov 2017 low.

– Continued to push higher as expected and printed a new minor higher high of 1.1961 in yesterday (27 Nov) U.S. session. No change, ,maintain bullish bias above former medium-term congestion range resistance from 11/19/26 Oct 2017 + 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the recent rally from 21 Nov to last Fri, 24 Nov 2017 high) for further potential residual push up to target the next intermediate resistance at 1.2000 and even 1.2090 next (medium-term swing high area of 08 Sep 2017) to complete the minor degree bullish impulsive wave 3 upleg in place since 21 Nov 2017 low. GBP/USD - Continued to push higher as expected and printed a new minor higher high of 1.3382 in yesterday (27 Nov) U.S. session. No change,,maintain bullish bias above 1.3280 key short-term support (last Fri, 24 Nov low + minor ascending trendline from 13 Nov 2017 low) for a further potential to target the next intermediate resistance at 1.3420/3455 (congestion area of 21/28 Sep 2017 + Fibonacci cluster.

- Continued to push higher as expected and printed a new minor higher high of 1.3382 in yesterday (27 Nov) U.S. session. No change,,maintain bullish bias above (last Fri, 24 Nov low + minor ascending trendline from 13 Nov 2017 low) for a further potential to target the next intermediate resistance at 1.3420/3455 (congestion area of 21/28 Sep 2017 + Fibonacci cluster. AUD/USD – Yesterday’s (27 Nov) spiked up of 50 pips seen in the European session to print a high of from its Asian session low of 0.7594 had been erased fully in the U.S. session without any release of AU related economic data or RBA official speech except over in the U.S. where Congress has returned from Thanksgiving break to resume debates on the significant tax reform plan and a Senate vote on the tax reform plan can be tabled as early as this Thurs (30 Nov) which is deemed as USD positive. Technically, the short-term uptrend from 21 Nov 2017 remains intact. No change, maintain bullish bias above 0.7585 key short-term support for another round of potential upleg to target the next intermediate resistance at 0.7660/7670 (0.618 Fibonacci projection of the current up move from 21 Nov 2017 low + 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the decline from 08 Sep 2017 high to 21 Nov 2017 low).

– Yesterday’s (27 Nov) spiked up of 50 pips seen in the European session to print a high of from its Asian session low of 0.7594 had been erased fully in the U.S. session without any release of AU related economic data or RBA official speech except over in the U.S. where Congress has returned from Thanksgiving break to resume debates on the significant tax reform plan and a Senate vote on the tax reform plan can be tabled as early as this Thurs (30 Nov) which is deemed as USD positive. for another round of potential upleg to target the next intermediate resistance at 0.7660/7670 (0.618 Fibonacci projection of the current up move from 21 Nov 2017 low + 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the decline from 08 Sep 2017 high to 21 Nov 2017 low). NZD/USD – Continued to push higher as expected into today (28 Nov) Asian session (the strongest currency against the USD) to print a minor higher high of 0.6929 which is now very close to the 0.6940/6950 intermediate resistance/target. The current short-term upside momentum of price action has started to ease as seen by a bearish divergence signal from the hourly Stochastic oscillator coupled with the potential completion of a minor degree bullish impulsive wave sequence from 17 Nov 2017 low in five waves based on Elliot Wave/fractal analysis. Thus, the pair now faces the risk of a minor corrective decline to retrace the current advance from 17 Nov 2017 low. Prefer to turn neural now between 0.6950 & 0.6890 (former minor swing high areas of 23/24 Nov 2017 + 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the current advance from 17 Nov 2017 low to today’s intraday high).

Continued to push higher as expected into today (28 Nov) Asian session (the strongest currency against the USD) to The current short-term upside momentum of price action has started to ease as seen by a bearish divergence signal from the hourly Stochastic oscillator coupled with the potential completion of a minor degree bullish impulsive wave sequence from 17 Nov 2017 low in five waves based on Elliot Wave/fractal analysis. (former minor swing high areas of 23/24 Nov 2017 + 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the current advance from 17 Nov 2017 low to today’s intraday high). USD/JPY – Tumbled as expected to print a new minor lower low at 110.84. Maintain bearish bias below a tightened key short-term resistance now at 111.50 (upper boundary of the minor descending channel from 14 Nov 2017 high + 76.4% Fibonacci retracement of the current decline from 27 Nov 2017 high to yesterday low) for a further potential push down to target the next intermediate support at 110.60/50 (former medium-term range resistance of 16/31 Aug 2017 + Fibonacci projection cluster).

Commodities –WTI watch the support at 57.40

Gold – Continued to inch higher as expected. Maintain bullish bias above tightened key short-term support now at 1287 (minor swing low area of 24 Nov 2017 + minor ascending trendline from21 Nov 2017 low) a further potential push up to target the next intermediate resistance at 1306/1310 (minor swing high area of 16 Oct 2017 + 50% Fibonacci retracement of the recent decline from 08 Sep 2017 high to 06 Oct 2017 low).

– Continued to inch higher as expected. Maintain bullish bias (minor swing low area of 24 Nov 2017 + minor ascending trendline from21 Nov 2017 low) a further potential push up to target the next intermediate resistance at 1306/1310 (minor swing high area of 16 Oct 2017 + 50% Fibonacci retracement of the recent decline from 08 Sep 2017 high to 06 Oct 2017 low). WTI Crude (Jan 2018) –Broke below 57.96 tightened key short-term support as we head into the OPEC meeting on Thurs, 30 Nov where the cartel & non-OPEC members such as Russia will decide whether to extend output cuts of 1.8 milion barrels per day beyond the previous agreed timeline of Mar 2018. Mix elements now, prefer to turn neutral first between 58.36 & 57.40 (former minor swing high areas of 07/09 Nov 2017). A break below 57.40 is likely to trigger a potential corrective decline to trace the recent 3-months up move from 31 Aug 2017 low to 24 Nov 2017 high towards the next support at 54.50/53.90 (former medium-term swing high area of Jan/Feb 2017 + 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the up move from 31 Aug 2017 low to 24 Nov 2017 high).

Stock Indices (CFD) – Mix bag with S&P 500 uptrend remains intact

US SP 500 – Printed another new all-tine high of 2606 in yesterday (27 Nov) U.S. session at the open before it traded sideways around the 2600 handle. No change, maintain bullish bias above 2591 key short-term support (minor swing low of 23 Nov 2017 + close to lower boundary of the minor ascending channel from 15 Nov 2017 low) for the start of a potential intermediate term bullish impulsive wave sequence to target the next intermediate resistance at 2615 in the first step (Fibonacci projection cluster).

– Printed another new all-tine high of 2606 in yesterday (27 Nov) U.S. session at the open before it traded sideways around the 2600 handle. No change, maintain bullish bias above (minor swing low of 23 Nov 2017 + close to lower boundary of the minor ascending channel from 15 Nov 2017 low) for the start of a potential intermediate term bullish impulsive wave sequence to target the next intermediate resistance at 2615 in the first step (Fibonacci projection cluster). Japan 225 – No change, maintain bearish below 22800 short-term range resistance in place since 17 Nov 2017 minor swing high with 22320 as downside trigger level. An hourly close below 22320 shall increase the bearish conviction to trigger another round of potential dowleg to retest the 21830 minor swing low area of 15 Nov 2017.

– No change, in place since 17 Nov 2017 minor swing high with 22320 as downside trigger level. An hourly close below 22320 shall increase the bearish conviction to trigger another round of potential dowleg to retest the 21830 minor swing low area of 15 Nov 2017. Hong Kong 50 – Recall that we turn neutral yesterday due to a risk of a minor corrective decline as per highlighted in our previous report. In today (28 Nov) Asians session, it has staged a break down below the 29800/580 short-term support (lower neutrality zone) with an hourly close below it . Key short-term resistance now at 29740 (former minor swing low areas of 23/27 Nov 2017) for a potential residual push down towards the 29300 key medium-term support (see latest weekly technical outlook published yesterday) before a potential recovery materialises.

Recall that we turn neutral yesterday due to a risk of a minor corrective decline as per highlighted in our previous report. In today (28 Nov) Asians session, it has staged a break down below the 29800/580 short-term support (lower neutrality zone) with an hourly close below it (see latest weekly technical outlook published yesterday) before a potential recovery materialises. Australia 200 – Continued its sideways motion below the 5990/6013 (excess) key medium-term resistance. Maintain neutrality stance and only a break below 5950 is likely to open up scope for another round of potential corrective decline towards the next intermediate support of 5900 in the first step.

Continued its sideways motion below the 5990/6013 (excess) key medium-term resistance. Maintain neutrality stance and only a break below 5950 is likely to open up scope for another round of potential corrective decline towards the next intermediate support of 5900 in the first step. Germany 30 – No change, maintain bearish bias below 13120/164 key short-term resistance for a potential push down to retest the recent 15 Nov swing low of 12850/47. A break below 12847 opens up scope for a further potential decline towards the next intermediate support at 12720/700.

*Levels are obtained from City Index Advantage TraderPro platform

Disclaimer

The material provided herein is general in nature and does not take into account your objectives, financial situation or needs. While every care has been taken in preparing this material, we do not provide any representation or warranty (express or implied) with respect to its completeness or accuracy. This is not an invitation or an offer to invest nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell investments. City Index recommends you to seek independent financial and legal advice before making any financial investment decision. Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a higher level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose more than your initial investment further CFD investors do not own or have any rights to the underlying assets. It is important you consider our Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) available at www.cityindex.com.au, before deciding to acquire or hold our products. As a part of our market risk management, we may take the opposite side of your trade. GAIN Capital Australia Pty Ltd (ACN 141 774 727, AFSL 345646) is the CFD issuer and our products are traded off exchange.



