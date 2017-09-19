Daily Key Short Term Technical Levels Tues 19 Sep 2017

Daily Key Short Term Technical Levels & Trend Bias for FX, Commodities & Indices

By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 19, 2017 10:00 AM
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

FX – JPY remains weak

  • EUR/USD – No change, 1.1917 remains the key short-term support for a potential push up towards the 1.2030 short-term resistance 2030 (upper boundary of minor ascending channel in place since  14 Sep 2017 low + Fibonacci cluster).
  • GBP/USD – No change, 1.3430 remains the key short-term support for a potential push up towards the next short-term resistance at 1.3650/3700 (Fibonacci projection cluster).
  • AUD/USD -  Failure to stage a bullish break above the 0.8035 resistance to validate a further up move. Now expect a potential range environment between 0.7960/50 and 0.8035.
  • NZD/USD -  Drifted downwards after its initial push up to retest the 0.7330/7340 minor range resistance in place since 08 September 2017 but managed to hold above the predefined key short-term support at 0.7235. Now expect a potential range environment between 0.7235 and 0.7330/7340.
  • USD/JPY – Rise in progress as expected. Tightened key short-term support to 111.00/110.90 (minor ascending channel support  in place since 08 September 2017 + yesterday’s gap) for a further potential push up to target the next short-term resistance at 112.10/45 (minor swing high area of 26/27 Jul 2017 + upper boundary of minor ascending channel).

 Commodities

  • Gold -  Drop in progress as expected and met short-term support/target at 1305. No signs of short-term bearish exhaustion. Short-term downtrend from 15 September 2017 minor swing high remains intact below tightened key short-term resistance now at 1313 (steep descending trendline from 15 Sep 2017 high +  close to the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the on-going decline from 15 Sep 2017 high). Next short-term support coming in at 1300/1298.
  • WTI Crude (Nov 2017) – No change, key short-term support at 49.60 for a further potential push up towards 50.80 follow by 51.25 (upper boundary of minor ascending channel from 31 Aug 2017 low + Fibonacci projection cluster).

Stock Indices (CFD) – Still holding above supports for further potential up move
  • US SP 500 – Rise in progress as expected and printed a new all-time high of 2508 in yesterday’s U.S. session (18 Sep). No change, key short-term support remains at 2498/95 to maintain short-term up move in progress from last Fri, 15 September 2017 low. Next short-term resistance coming in at 2516 (Fibonacci projection cluster).
  •  Japan 225 – Rise in progress in line with USD/JPY. Short-term uptrend from 08 September 2017 low remains intact. Tightened key short-term support to 20025 (minor ascending trendline from 08 Sep 2017 low + former minor swing high of 15 Sep 2017) with next short-term resistance coming in at 20300/340 (major range resistance in place since Jun 2017 + upper boundary of minor ascending channel from 08 Sep 2017 low).
  • Hong Kong 50 -  Rise in progress as expected and almost met the short-term resistance/target of 28300 (printed a current intraday high of 28247 in today’s Asian session). No signs of short-term bullish exhaustion. Short-term uptrend remains intact with key short-term support remains at 27890 with next resistance coming in at 28570 (see latest weekly technical outlook for details).
  • Australia 200 – No change, 5700 remains the key short-term support to maintain a bounce scenario towards 5780/90 (minor swing high areas of 23 Aug/13 Sep 2017) within a medium-term range configuration in place since June 2017.
  • Germany 30 – Pushed up before a slight pull-backed in yesterday’s late European session. No change, short-term uptrend from  06 September 2017 low remains intact with key short-term support at 12540/500. Short-term resistance coming in at 12670/700 (Fibonacci projection cluster + minor range resistance of 13/17 Jul 2017).

*Levels are obtained from City Index Advantage TraderPro platform 

