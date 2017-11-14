Daily Key Short Term Technical Levels Tues 14 Nov 2017

FX – Mix bag with AUD & NZD broke below respective key minor supports against USD

EUR/USD – Continued to inch upwards without shaping the expected pull-back towards 1.1615/16000 zone (printed a low of 1.1637 in yesterday, 13 Nov European session). Maintain bullish bias above tightened key short-term support now at 1.1630 (minor ascending trendline from 07 Nov 2017 low + minor swing low area of 10 Nov 2017) for a further potential push up towards 1.1690/1712 (medium-term upside trigger). A break above 1.1712 is likely to reinforce the start of a potential bullish impulsive wave sequence towards the next intermediate resistance at 1.1825/1840 (minor swing high area of 26 Oct 2017) in the first step.

Dipped and coming close to the 1.3030 support/lower limit of the one month range configuration in place since 06 Oct 2017. Turn bullish above 1.3030 support for a potential swing move up to retest yesterday’s high of 1.3230 and even the aforementioned range upper limit/resistance at 1.3300/3325. AUD/USD – Broke below the 0.7625 lower limit of the neutrality range (Descending Triangle support) in yesterday (13 Nov) U.S. session. Turn bearish now below 0.7646 key short-term resistance (former minor swing low of 13 Nov 2017 Asian session + upper boundary of the minor descending channel from 10 Nov 2017 high) for a further potential push down towards the intermediate support of 0.7580 (lower boundary of the aforementioned minor descending channel + Fibonacci projection cluster).

Commodities – WTI risk of a minor decline remains intact

Gold – No change, still evolving within a range configuration, thus maintain neutrality stance between 1290 & 1265.

Stock Indices (CFD) – Corrective decline in progress

US SP 500 – Traded sideways but risk of a medium-term (1-3weeks) corrective decline is still intact . Current price action has started to trace out a minor bearish “Head & Shoulders” topping configuration in place since 01 Nov 2017 . Maintain bearish bias with a tightened key short-term resistance now at 2588/89 (close to last Fri, 10 Nov minor swing high + 76.4% Fibonacci retracement of the recent decline from 09 Nov 2017 high) for a potential push down to test 2565 intermediate support (medium-term downside trigger level + aforementioned minor “Head & Shoulders” neckline support ) (see latest weekly technical outlook for more details) .

