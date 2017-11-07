Daily Key Short Term Technical Levels Tues 07 Nov 2017

FX – Mix bag with USD short-term uptrend intact against EUR & AUD with NZD/USD right below key inflection/resistance zone

EUR/USD – Continued to inch lower as expected to print a low of 1.1580 in yesterday (06 Nov) U.S. session which is almost the same level as the previous swing low of 27 October 2017 at 1.1575 before it traded sideways. Short-term downtrend from 12 Oct 2017 high remains intact, key short-term resistance remains at 1.1645 (former minor ascending trendline from 27 Oct 2017 low + now 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the recent decline from 03 Nov high to 06 Nov 2017 low). Next intermediate support remains at 1.1550 follow by 1.1520 (Fibonacci projection cluster + lower boundary of the medium-term descending channel from 08 Sep 2017 high).

Pushed up to challenge the upper limit of the predefined key short-term resistance at 1.3170 (printed a high of 1.3174 in yesterday, 06 Nov U.S. session). Technical elements are mixed now with risk of a further potential push up to retest the medium-term resistance of 1.3300/3325 (range top in place since 13 Oct 2017 high ). Prefer to turn neutral now between 1.3325 & 1.3100 (minor ascending trendline from 03 Nov 2017 low + reintegrated pull-back resistance from 06 Oct 2017 low). is required to renew potential bearish move towards the next intermediate support at (medium-term swing low area of 24 Aug 2017 + ascending trendline from 16 Jan 2017 + former long-term descending resistance from Jul 2014 high now turns pull-back support + Fibonacci cluster). AUD/USD – Rebounded yesterday and challenged the tightened 0.7680 short-term resistance as market awaits for RBA. Current intraday high of 0.7700 in today (07 Nov) Asian session post RBA (no change in monetary policy). Maintain bearish bias and tolerate the key short-term resistance to excess of 0.7700 and a break below 0.7640 (minor ascending trendline from 27 Oct 2017 low) is likely to reinforce the start of a potential new short-term bearish impulsive downleg towards the next intermediate support at 0.7585 (lower boundary of medium-term descending channel from 21 Sep 2017 high + Fibonacci projection cluster).

Rebounded yesterday and challenged the tightened 0.7680 short-term resistance as market awaits for RBA. Current intraday high of 0.7700 in today (07 Nov) Asian session post RBA (no change in monetary policy). and a break below 0.7640 (minor ascending trendline from 27 Oct 2017 low) is likely to reinforce the start of a potential new short-term bearish impulsive downleg towards the next intermediate support at 0.7585 (lower boundary of medium-term descending channel from 21 Sep 2017 high + Fibonacci projection cluster). NZD/USD – Pushed up as expected and coming close to the corrective rebound resistance/target of 0.6968/6990 as expected (printed a high of 0.6958 in yesterday, 06 Nov U.S. session). Elliot Wave/fractal analysis suggests that the current corrective rebound is coming close to an inflection zone to see the start of a potential new downleg within a medium-term down trend in place since 27 July 2017 high. Key short-term resistance now at 0.6990/0.7015 (descending trendline from 21 Sep 2017 high + minor swing high area of 24 Oct 2017 + 50% Fibonacci retracement of the down move from 17 Oct to 27 Oct 2017 low) for a potential push down to retest 0.6860 (minor ascending trendline from 27 Oct 2017) and a break below 0.6860 is likely to open up scope for further potential decline towards the next intermediate support at 0.6745/6720 (lower boundary of a minor descending channel from 17 Oct 2017 high + Fibonacci projection cluster).

Commodities – WTI is coming close to a long-term range resistance at 58.30

Gold – Broke above 1274 short-term resistance that invalidated the bearish bias scenario. Another messy and choppy price action, prefer to turn neutral now between 1290 & 1265 (lower limit of the minor range in place since 06 Oct 2017 low).

Stock Indices (CFD) – No clear bullish exhaustion signals, uptrend remains intact

US SP 500 – Rallied as expected and printed another new all-time high level of 2593 in yesterday (06 Nov) U.S. session. In today (07 Nov) Asian session, it had pushed higher and met our first short-term resistance/target of 2595. No clear bullish exhaustion signs, short-term uptrend from 26 Oct 2017 remains intact with tightened key short-term support now at 2586 (former minor swing high areas of 01/04 Nov 2017) for a further potential push up towards the next intermediate resistances of 2600 follow by 2610 (minor ascending channel resistance from 26 Oct 2017 + Fibonacci projection cluster).

Rallied and hit short-term resistance/target of 22730/760 as expected. Current intraday high of 22907 as seen in today (07 Nov) Asian session. No clear bullish exhaustion signs, short-term uptrend from 19 Oct 2017 low remains intact where the as the hourly Stochastic oscillator is now coming close to an extreme overbought level towards a (former minor swing high of 04 Nov 2017 + Fibonacci retracement cluster) for another round of potential upleg to target the medium-term resistances of 23080 max 23260 ( ). Hong Kong 50 – Bear trap with an intraday recovery back above the 28340 short-term support after it printed a low of 28128 in yesterday (06 Nov) Asian session which was right the key 28240/28000 medium-term support zone. No change, maintain bullish bias above tightened key short-term support now at 28800/28700 (former minor swing high of 16 Oct 2017 + today’s Asian session gap) for further potential push up towards 29100/130 follow by the medium-term resistance of 29300 next (see latest weekly technical outlook) .

Australia 200 – Rallied and hit the short-term resistance/target of 6000. Current price action has surpassed the 6000 without any clear bullish exhaustion signals. No change, maintain bullish bias above tightened key short-term support now at 5970 (minor ascending channel support from 27 Oct 2017 low) for a further potential push up towards the next intermediate resistance at 6050 (upper boundary of aforementioned minor ascending channel + 1.00 Fibonacci projection from 27 Oct 2017 low).

