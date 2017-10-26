Daily Key Short Term Technical Levels Thurs 26 Oct 2017

FX – Further potential USD weakness lurking round the corner

EUR/USD – Broke above 1.1793 upper limit of the neutrality range as per highlighted yesterday. Turn bullish above 1.1785 key short-term support (former minor swing high area of 25 Oct 2017 + 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the on-going rally from 25 Oct 2017 Asian session low to yesterday’s high) towards the 1.1875 intermediate resistance. A clear break (daily close) above 1.1875 shall invalidate the bearish “Head & Shoulders” formation in play since 02 Aug 2017.

Rallied as expected and hit minor range resistance/target of 1.3225/3245. Current price action has surpassed 1.3225/3245 which advocates for a further potential upside. Maintain bullish bias with tightened key short-term support now at 1.3210 (former minor swing high areas of 19 Oct/23 Oct + 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of on-going up move seen from yesterday, 25 Oct European session low) with next intermediate resistance coming in at 1.3417/3445 (minor swing high area of 29 Sep 2017 + upper boundary of short-term ascending channel from 06 Oct 2017 low + Fibonacci cluster). AUD/USD - Managed to test and held right at the 0.7000 predefined major key long-term support. No change, maintain bullish bias for a potential countertrend mean reversion rebound towards 0.7770/7785 (former minor swing low areas of 10/12 Oct 2017 + minor descending trendline from 20 Oct 2017 high + 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the decline from 20 Oct 2017 low to yesterday’s low).

Managed to test and held right at the 0.7000 predefined major key long-term support. No change, maintain bullish bias for a potential countertrend mean reversion rebound towards 0.7770/7785 (former minor swing low areas of 10/12 Oct 2017 + minor descending trendline from 20 Oct 2017 high + 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the decline from 20 Oct 2017 low to yesterday’s low). NZD/USD - Drifted lower towards the 0.6850 lower neutrality range support as per highlighted yesterday coupled with a bullish divergence signal seen in hourly RSI oscillator at its oversold region. Latest elements suggest that the recent decline from 17 Oct 2017 high is now due for a countertrend mean reversion rebound. Turn bullish above 0.6850 support for a potential push up towards the intermediate resistance of 0.6950 (former minor swing low areas of 10/12 Oct 2017) and above it may open up scope for a test on the next resistance at 0.6990 (38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the decline from 17 Oct 2017 high to 25 Oct 2017 low).

Commodities – Sideways for Gold

Gold – Traded sideways below the predefined 1285 key short-term resistance. Low conviction now to maintain bearish bias for an extension of the corrective decline towards the 1260 medium-term support due to potential further USD weakness at this juncture. Prefer to turn neutral between 1285 & 1272 (swing low areas of 23 Oct/25 Oct 2017).

Stock Indices (CFD) – S&P 500 managed to reverse at key medium-term support after yesterday’s initial sell-off

US SP 500 – Broke below 2562 key short-term support at the start of yesterday (25 Oct) U.S. session and continued to drop before it reversed right at the 2544 key medium-term support (see latest weekly technical outlook for details). Maintain bullish bias with 2565 as upside trigger level (former minor swing low areas of 24/25 Oct 2017), an hourly close above 2565 is likely to reinforce a potential bullish impulsive upleg to retest 2579 current all-time high before targeting the next resistance at 2590 (Fibonacci projection cluster).

– Still managed to hold above the lower limit of the key medium-term support at 28000. However, latest price action has started to trace out an impending short-term bearish “Head & Shoulders” formation in place since 06 Oct 2017 with its neckline support also at 28000. Conviction to see another bullish upleg has been reduced, prefer to turn neutral between 28000 & 28545 (“Head & Shoulders” invalidation level). Australia 200 – Managed to hold the 5880 tightened key short-term support. No change, maintain bullish bias for a potential push up towards the intermediate resistance at 5950 (swing high areas of 12 Apr/01 May 2017) in the first step.

