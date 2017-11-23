Daily Key Short Term Technical Levels Thurs 23 Nov 2017

FX – Short to medium-term USD bearish cycle remains intact

EUR/USD – Rebounded from the 1.1725/1705 key medium-term support and cleared above 1.1810 as expected. Maintain bullish bias above a tight key short-term support now at 1.1765 (former minor swing high area of 22 Nov 2017 seen in the European session + 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the on-going rally from yesterday, 22 Nov European session low to yesterday U.S. session high) for a further potential push up to target the next intermediate resistance of 1.1880 in the first step before 1.2000 next.

– Rebounded from the and cleared above 1.1810 as expected. Maintain bullish bias above (former minor swing high area of 22 Nov 2017 seen in the European session + 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the on-going rally from yesterday, 22 Nov European session low to yesterday U.S. session high) for a further potential push up to target the next intermediate resistance of 1.1880 in the first step before 1.2000 next. GBP/USD – Inched up higher and hit the 1.3300/3325 upper limit/resistance of the minor range consolidation configuration as expected (printed a high of 1.3329 in yesterday, 22 Nov U.S. session) The daily RSI oscillator has broken above its corresponding resistance at the 55% which indicates a potential presignal (a revival of medium-term upside momentum) for a bullish breakout from the minor range consolidation configuration in place since 06 Oct 2017 low. Maintain bullish bias above tightened key short-term support now at 1.3255 (former minor swing high area of 21 Nov seen in yesterday European session + minor ascending trendline from 13 Nov 2017 low + Fibonacci retracement cluster) for a further potential to target the next intermediate resistance at 1.3420/3455 (congestion area of 21/28 Sep 2017 + Fibonacci cluster.

– Inched up higher and hit the 1.3300/3325 upper limit/resistance of the minor range consolidation configuration as expected (printed a high of 1.3329 in yesterday, 22 Nov U.S. session) The daily RSI oscillator has broken above its corresponding resistance at the 55% which indicates a potential presignal (a revival of medium-term upside momentum) for a bullish breakout from the minor range consolidation configuration in place since 06 Oct 2017 low. Maintain bullish bias above (former minor swing high area of 21 Nov seen in yesterday European session + minor ascending trendline from 13 Nov 2017 low + Fibonacci retracement cluster) for a further potential to target the next intermediate resistance at 1.3420/3455 (congestion area of 21/28 Sep 2017 + Fibonacci cluster. AUD/USD – Rise in progress as expected and almost hit the 0.7625 short-term resistance/target (printed a high of 0.7623 in yesterday, 22 Nov U.S. session). Maintain bullish bias above tightened key short-term support now at 0.7570 (minor congestion area of 18/20/22 Nov 2017 + minor ascending trendline from 21 Nov 2017 low) for a further potential push up to target the next intermediate resistance at 0.7660/7670 (the medium-term descending channel resistance from 08 Sep 2017 high + the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the decline from 08 Sep 2017 high to 21 Nov 2017 low).

– Rise in progress as expected and almost hit the 0.7625 short-term resistance/target (printed a high of 0.7623 in yesterday, 22 Nov U.S. session). Maintain bullish bias above (minor congestion area of 18/20/22 Nov 2017 + minor ascending trendline from 21 Nov 2017 low) for a further potential push up to target the next intermediate resistance at 0.7660/7670 (the medium-term descending channel resistance from 08 Sep 2017 high + the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the decline from 08 Sep 2017 high to 21 Nov 2017 low). NZD/USD - Recall that we have turned neutral yesterday due to low conviction of a downleg and the pair has indeed staged a breakout above the 0.6855 upper neutrality limit. Coupled with a bullish divergence signal seen in the daily RSI oscillator (an indication of a slow-down seen in the recent downside momentum), the pair is now likely to undergoing a potential multi-week mean reversion/corrective rebound to retrace the downtrend from 27 Jul 2017 high . Turn bullish above 0.6845 key short-term support (former minor swing high area of 22 Nov 2017, Asian session + Fibonacci retracement cluster) for a further potential up move to target the intermediate resistance at 0.6910/6920 (minor swing high area of 15 Nov 20174 + Fibonacci projection cluster).

- Recall that we have turned neutral yesterday due to low conviction of a downleg and the pair has indeed staged a breakout above the 0.6855 upper neutrality limit. Coupled with a bullish divergence signal seen in the daily RSI oscillator (an indication of a slow-down seen in the recent downside momentum), . Turn bullish above (former minor swing high area of 22 Nov 2017, Asian session + Fibonacci retracement cluster) for a further potential up move to target the intermediate resistance at 0.6910/6920 (minor swing high area of 15 Nov 20174 + Fibonacci projection cluster). USD/JPY – Plummeted as expected and met the 111.35/20 support/target (printed a current intraday low of 111.07 in today, 23 Nov Asian session). Based on Elliot Wave/fractal analysis, the pair is now at risk of shaping a minor corrective rebound/consolidation to retrace the recent decline from 14 Nov 2017 low above 111.00 (lower boundary of the minor descending channel from 14 Nov 2017). Prefer to turn neutral now between 111.00 & 112.20 (upper boundary of the minor descending channel from 14 Nov 2017 + 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the decline from 14 Nov 2017 high to current intraday low of 23 Nov 2017).

Commodities – WTI at risk of a bearish reaction below upper limit of a long-term range configuration

WTI Crude (Jan 2018) – Pushed up towards the 58.14 upper neutrality limit coupled with a bearish divergence signal seen in hourly RSI oscillator which indicates in slow-down in the recent upside momentum. Recall that, WTI is now back at the long-term resistance of a complex range configuration in place since. Turn bearish now below 58.14 resistance for a potential short-term setback to retest 56.90 and below open up scope for a further decline towards the next intermediate support at 55.90 (minor swing low area of 20 Nov 2017 + minor ascending trendline from 15 Nov 2017 low).

– Pushed up towards the 58.14 upper neutrality limit coupled with a bearish divergence signal seen in hourly RSI oscillator which indicates in slow-down in the recent upside momentum. Recall that, WTI is now back at the long-term resistance of a complex range configuration in place since. Turn bearish now below 58.14 resistance for a potential short-term setback to retest 56.90 and below open up scope for a further decline towards the next intermediate support at 55.90 (minor swing low area of 20 Nov 2017 + minor ascending trendline from 15 Nov 2017 low). Gold – Pushed up to surpass 1290. Turn bullish above 1282 (former minor swing high area of 22 Nov 2017 + minor ascending trendline from 21 Nov 2017 low) for a further potential push up to target the next intermediate resistance at 1306/1310 (minor swing high area of 16 Oct 2017 + 50% Fibonacci retracement of the recent decline from 08 Sep 2017 high to 06 Oct 2017 low).

Stock Indices (CFD) – Mix bag with further potential weakness expected in Japan & Germany

US SP 500 – No change, expect range trading between 2601 & 2587 as U.S. cash market is closed for Thanksgiving holiday today . (refer to yesterday’s report for more details on the reasons to adopt a neutral stance now).

– No change, expect range trading between 2601 & 2587 as U.S. cash market is closed for Thanksgiving holiday today Japan 225 – Broke below the 22410 downside trigger level as expected aided by a weak USD/JPY (direct correlation with the Nikkei 2225). Maintain bearish bias below tightened 22530 key short-term resistance (former minor swing low of 22 Nov 2017 + pull-back resistance of the former minor ascending trendline support from 15 Nov 2017 low) for a further potential push down towards to retest the 21840 minor swing low area of 15 Nov 2017. Lower liquidity today due to closure of both the U.S & Japan cash markets.

– Broke below the 22410 downside trigger level as expected aided by a weak USD/JPY (direct correlation with the Nikkei 2225). Maintain bearish bias below (former minor swing low of 22 Nov 2017 + pull-back resistance of the former minor ascending trendline support from 15 Nov 2017 low) for a further potential push down towards to retest the 21840 minor swing low area of 15 Nov 2017. Lower liquidity today due to closure of both the U.S & Japan cash markets. Hong Kong 50 – No change, maintain bullish bias above 29800 tightened key short-term support (printed a low of 29938 in yesterday, 22 Nov Asian session) for a further potential push up towards the next intermediate resistance at 30780 (minor degree bullish impulsive wave 3 potential target in place since Mon, 20 Nov low based on Elliot Wave/fractal analysis + Fibonacci projection cluster).

– No change, maintain bullish bias above (printed a low of 29938 in yesterday, 22 Nov Asian session) for a further potential push up towards the next intermediate resistance at 30780 (minor degree bullish impulsive wave 3 potential target in place since Mon, 20 Nov low based on Elliot Wave/fractal analysis + Fibonacci projection cluster). Australia 200 – Managed to inch back down from the 5990 key medium-term resistance. Mix elements still prevail, thus maintain neutrality stance between 5990 & 5970. Only a break below 5970 is likely to reinstate the bearish tone for a slide to retest 5919/15 (minor swing low areas of 15/20 Nov 2017) in the first step.

– Managed to inch back down from the 5990 key medium-term resistance. Mix elements still prevail, thus maintain neutrality stance between 5990 & 5970. Only a break below 5970 is likely to reinstate the bearish tone for a slide to retest 5919/15 (minor swing low areas of 15/20 Nov 2017) in the first step. Germany 30 – Reacted right below the 13220 key medium-term resistance (refer to latest weekly technical outlook for details) and broke below the 13080 lower neutrality zone aided by a rally seen in the EUR/USD (indirect correlation with the DAX). Yesterday’s price action has indicated a bull trap of the recent push up in price action above 13110 seen on Tues, 21 Nov. Flip back to bearish bias below 13120 key short-term resistance for a further potential push down to retest the recent 15 Nov swing low of 12850. A break below 12850 opens up scope for a further potential decline towards the next intermediate support at 12720/700.

*Levels are obtained from City Index Advantage TraderPro platform

Disclaimer

The material provided herein is general in nature and does not take into account your objectives, financial situation or needs. While every care has been taken in preparing this material, we do not provide any representation or warranty (express or implied) with respect to its completeness or accuracy. This is not an invitation or an offer to invest nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell investments. City Index recommends you to seek independent financial and legal advice before making any financial investment decision. Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a higher level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose more than your initial investment further CFD investors do not own or have any rights to the underlying assets. It is important you consider our Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) available at www.cityindex.com.au, before deciding to acquire or hold our products. As a part of our market risk management, we may take the opposite side of your trade. GAIN Capital Australia Pty Ltd (ACN 141 774 727, AFSL 345646) is the CFD issuer and our products are traded off exchange.



