Daily Key Short Term Technical Levels Thurs 21 Sep 2017

FX – Mix with JPY remains the weakest

EUR/USD – Broke below 1.1950 tightened short-term support that invalidated the short-term uptrend from 14 September 2017 low but not the medium-term uptrend in place since April 2017 low. Now expect sideways churning between 1.1860 and 1.1930 (former minor swing low areas of 18/19 Sep 2017 + 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of yesterday’s post FOMC decline from 1.2034 high).

Hit 0.8100/8125 resistance as expected before it staged a slide post FOMC (printed a high of 0.8103). Now expect sideways churning between 0.8060 (close to 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of yesterday’s post FOMC decline from 0.8103 high) and 0.7985. NZD/USD – Hit 0.7390/0.7400 resistance as expected before it staged a slide post FOMC (printed a high of 0.7435). Now expect sideways churning between 0.7390 (close to 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of yesterday’s post FOMC decline from 0.7435 high) and 0.7305.

Commodities

Gold - Reacted from the tightened 1313/1315 (excess) key short-term resistance and declined towards the 1300/1298 support/target as expected. Mix elements at this juncture, turn neutral between 1295 and 1311.

Stock Indices (CFD) – Still holding firm above supports except Australia 200

US SP 500 – Tested the 2498/95 key short-term support before it rebounded post FOMC (printed a low of 2496). No change, short-term uptrend from 15 September 2017 low remains intact with next short-term resistance coming in at 2516 (Fibonacci projection cluster).

– Tested the 2498/95 key short-term support before it rebounded post FOMC (printed a low of 2496). No change, short-term uptrend from 15 September 2017 low remains intact with next short-term resistance coming in at 2516 (Fibonacci projection cluster). Japan 225 – Hit first short-term resistance of 20450 as expected(printed a current intraday high of 20510 in today’s Asian session). No signs of bullish exhaustion yet, tightened key short-term support to 20320 (lower boundary of the ascending channel from 08 Sep 2017 low + former minor swing high areas of 19/20 Sep 2017) for a further potential push up towards the next short-term resistance at 20610 (1.236 Fibonacci projection from 08 Sep 2017 low + upper boundary of the ascending channel from 08 Sep 2017 low.

– Short-term rebound invalidated at this juncture as it is now testing the 5680/660 key medium-term range support in place since June 2017. Only a daily close below 5680/660 validates a potential bearish exit from the multi-month range configuration. Turn neutral first now between 5636 (current intraday low) and 5682 (former minor swing low areas of 15/20 Sep 2017) Germany 30 – Pushed up and coming close to the 12670/700 short-term resistance(Fibonacci projection cluster + minor range resistance of 13/17 Jul 2017). Mix elements, may see sideways churning between 12700 and 12520 (minor range support from 19/20 Sep 2017)

