Daily Key Short Term Technical Levels Thurs 12 Oct 2017

FX – USD short-term downtrend remains intact

EUR/USD – Rallied as expected and hit the short-term resistance/target of 1.1875 (printed a current intraday high of 1.1875 in today, 12 Oct Asian session). Right now, it is approaching the upper boundary of a short-term ascending channel in place since 06 Oct 2017 low & a Fibonacci projection cluster that confluences at the 1.1900 resistance level. In addition, both the hourly RSI & Stochastic oscillator are now coming close to their respective extreme overbought levels. Risk of a minor consolidation/pull-back at this juncture after its run up from 06 Oct 2017 low. Prefer to turn neutral now between 1.1900 & 1.1825 (lower boundary of the aforementioned short-term ascending channel + former minor swing high of 11 Oct 2017).

Commodities –Short-term uptrend in Gold remains intact

Gold – Rallied as expected and it is now coming close to the first short-term resistance/target of 1297 (printed a current intraday high of 1295 in today Asian session). No change, short-term uptrend from 06 Oct 2017 low remains intact, tightened key short-term support now to 1289 (lower boundary of short-term ascending channel from 06 Oct 2017 low + pull-back support of former minor range consolidation from 10 Oct 2017 low) for a further potential push up towards the next resistances at 1304 and 1309 (upper boundary of short-term ascending channel from 06 Oct 2017 low + Fibonacci cluster).

Stock Indices (CFD) – Uptrend remains intact except for Australia

US SP 500 – Retested its current all-time high level of 2555 and closed at its high in yesterday (11 Oct) U.S. session. No change, short-term bullish impulsive upleg from 25 Sep 2017 minor swing low remains intact and tightened key short-term support to 2551 (former minor swing high of 11 Oct 2017 + pull-back support of former range configuration from 06 Oct 2017 + lower boundary of the ascending channel from 25 Sep 2017 low) for a potential push up towards the next short-term resistance remains at 2565/70 (upper boundary of ascending channel from 25 Sep 2017 low + Fibonacci projection cluster).

