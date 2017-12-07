Daily Key Short Term Technical Levels Thurs 07 Dec 2017

FX – USD is testing resistance with mix elements

EUR/USD – Tested and managed to hold the 1.1790 key medium-term support (printed an intraday low of 1.1780 in yesterday, 06 Dec 2017, U.S. session before it inched back up above 1.1790). Interestingly, the recent decline from its 01 Dec 2017 minor swing high of 1.1940 has started to trace out an impending bullish “Descending Wedge” reversal chart pattern as seen in the hourly chart coupled with a bullish divergence signal seen in the hourly RSI oscillator. These observations suggest that the downside momentum of the past 3 days of decline has started to ease. No change, maintain neutrality stance between 1.1790 & 1.1820 (23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the recent decline from 01 Dec high to yesterday low + upper boundary of the aforementioned Descending Wedge”. An hourly close above 1.1820 is likely to reignite the bullish tone to retest the previous 1.1930 minor swing high area of 01 Dec 2017 before targeting next intermediate resistance at 1.2000 in the first step.

Commodities – Short-term weakness in WTI Crude

Gold – Testing the 1265 range support from Oct 2017 low with a bullish divergence signal seen in the hourly Stochastic oscillator at its oversold region. Tolerate the excess to 1260 and maintain bullish bias with 1270 as the upside trigger level where an hourly close above 1270 is likely to increase the odds for a potential push back up towards the range resistance at 1290/98.

Stock Indices (CFD) – Pushed up but still below resistances

US SP 500 – Pushed up but still below resistance with a bearish divergence signal seen in the hourly Stochastic oscillator at its overbought region. No change, maintain bearish bias below the 2642 tightened key short-term resistance or a further potential push down to retest the last Fri, 01 Dec low of 2604. An hourly close below 2604 is likely to increase the odds for the start of a multi-week decline (refer to latest weekly technical outlook for details).

*Levels are obtained from City Index Advantage TraderPro platform

Disclaimer

