Daily Key Short Term Technical Levels Thurs 05 Oct 2017

FX – USD remains on support & watch 0.7810 on the AUD/USD

EUR/USD – Inched lower after better than expected U.S. ADP job data for Sep (135K vs 125K). No change, 1.1830 key short-term resistance to maintain short-term downtrend from 21 Sep 2017 high with next supports coming in at 1.1680 follow by 1.1620.

– Inched lower to test 03 Oct low of 1.3222. No change, short-term downtrend remains intact below 1.3300 key short-term resistance with next supports coming in at 1.3170 follow by 1.3015 (lower boundary of the medium-term ascending channel from 14 Mar 2017 low + 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the up move from 15 Jan 2017 low to 20 Sep 2017 high). AUD/USD – Declined by 0.6% so far in today’s Asian session from 0.7870 minor swing high of 05 Oct 2017 triggered by a weaker than expected AU retail sales for Sep ( -0.6% m/m vs 0.3% m/m). No change, 0.7810 remains the downside trigger to reinstate bearish tone for a further potential push down towards the 0.7750/30 major support zone (former major range resistance from Apr 2016).

Commodities

Gold – Tested the 1277 key short-term resistance but no clear break above it (printed a high of 1282 in yesterday’s early U.S. session). Tolerate the excess to 1282 and bearish bias for a further potential decline towards the next supports coming in at 1260 follow by 1255 (lower boundary of medium-term descending channel from 08 Sep 2017 high + Fibonacci projection cluster).

Stock Indices (CFD) – Further potential push up from supports

US SP 500 – Rise in progress as expected and printed another fresh new all-time high of 2540. No change, short-term bullish impulsive upleg from 28 Sep 2017 minor swing low remains intact with a tightened key short-term support now at 2531 with short-term resistance remains at 2543/45(Fibonacci projection cluster).

– Rise in progress as expected and printed another fresh new all-time high of 2540. No change, short-term bullish impulsive upleg from 28 Sep 2017 minor swing low remains intact with a tightened key short-term support now at 2531 with short-term resistance remains at 2543/45(Fibonacci projection cluster). Japan 225 –Managed to hold above yesterday’s predefined key short-term support at 20580 (printed a low of 20596 in yesterday’s European session). No change, short-term bullish impulsive upleg in place since 29 Sep 2017 minor swing low remains intact with short-term resistance coming in at 20790.

–Managed to hold above yesterday’s predefined key short-term support at 20580 (printed a low of 20596 in yesterday’s European session). No change, short-term bullish impulsive upleg in place since 29 Sep 2017 minor swing low remains intact with short-term resistance coming in at 20790. Hong Kong 50 – Close today for a public holiday in Hong Kong

– Close today for a public holiday in Hong Kong Australia 200 – Tested again the 5660 medium-term range configuration support in place since Jun 2017 with no daily close below it. Turn bullish in short-term for a potential minor rebound above 5644 key short-term support (yesterday’s low) towards the 5710 minor swing high area of 04 Oct 2017 (also the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the decline from 02 Oct 2017 high to yesterday’s low).

– Tested again the 5660 medium-term range configuration support in place since Jun 2017 with no daily close below it. Turn bullish in short-term for a potential minor rebound above 5644 key short-term support (yesterday’s low) towards the 5710 minor swing high area of 04 Oct 2017 (also the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the decline from 02 Oct 2017 high to yesterday’s low). Germany 30 – Rise in progress as expected and printed a fresh new all-time high of 12984. No change, short-term bullish impulsive upleg in place since 26 Sep 2017 minor swing low remains intact with key short-term support at 12850. Next short-term resistance remains at 13150 (upper boundary of ascending channel from 29 Aug 2017 low + Fibonacci projection cluster).

