Daily Key Short Term Technical Levels Fri 27 Oct 2017

FX – USD strength resurgence in the short to medium-term

EUR/USD – Broke below 1.1785 short-term support that invalidated the short-term up move scenario. Daily close below 1.1680/70 key medium-term support (neckline of the bearish “Head & Shoulders” in place since 02 Aug 2017) has opened up scope for a potential medium-term (multi-week) decline. Yesterday (26 Oct) post ECB’s steep decline may see a minor rebound first above 1.1615 (minor swing low area of 24/26 Jul 2017 + 1.1618 Fibonacci projection of the drop from 20 Oct 2017 high to 23 Oct 2017 low projected from 26 Oct 2017 high, minor degree bearish impulsive wave iii potential target) couple with an extreme oversold reading seen in the hourly Stochastic oscillator. Key short-term resistance at 1.1688/1.1705 (former minor swing low area of 06 Oct 2017 + 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of yesterday drop from 26 Oct 2017 minor swing high of 1.1837). Next intermediate support coming in at 1.1570/1555 (lower boundary of the medium-term descending channel from 08 Sep 2017 high + Fibonacci projection cluster).

Commodities – Corrective decline resumes for Gold

Gold – Broke below the 1272 lower neutrality zone as per highlighted yesterday. Flip back to bearish bias reinforced by resurgence of USD strength and risk-on environment. Key short-term resistance now at 1272 (former minor swing low areas of 23/25 Oct 2017) for a further potential push down towards the 1260 support (minor swing low of 06 Oct 2017) follow by 1252 next (swing low area of 08 Aug 2017 + medium-term ascending trendline from 15 Dec 2016 low).

Stock Indices (CFD) – Bullish exit for Germany 30 with S&P 500 poised for further potential upside

US SP 500 - Bounced up towards the 2565 upside trigger level as expected. No change, maintain bullish bias above a key short-term support now at 2557 (minor swing low area formed yesterday + pull-back support of former minor descending trendline from 23 Oct 2017 high) and an hourly close above 2565 is likely to reinforce a potential bullish impulsive upleg to retest 2579 current all-time high before targeting the next resistance at 2590 (Fibonacci projection cluster) in the first step.

Short-term corrective decline/consolidation scenario invalidated through the bullish break of 21850. Right now, potential bullish impulsive wave sequence in progress with key short-term support now at 21755 (congestion area of 26 Oct 2017 + minor ascending trendline from 26 Oct 2017 low) for a further potential up move to target the next resistances at 22315 follow by 22475 Hong Kong 50 – No change, maintain neutrality stance between prefer to turn neutral between 28000 & 28545 (“Head & Shoulders” invalidation level). Only an hourly close above 28545 shall validate a potential bullish exit towards 29100.

– No change, maintain neutrality stance between prefer to turn neutral between 28000 & 28545 (“Head & Shoulders” invalidation level). Only an hourly close above 28545 shall validate a potential bullish exit towards 29100. ASX 200 - Tested the 5880 short-term support without an hourly close below it yet (printed a current intraday low of 5850 in today Asian session which is also closed to our key medium-term support of 5860, see weekly technical outlook). Maintain bullish bias for a potential push up towards the intermediate resistance of 5950 (swing high areas of 12 Apr/01 May 2017) in the first step.

- Tested the 5880 short-term support without an hourly close below it yet (printed a current intraday low of 5850 in today Asian session which is also closed to our key medium-term support of 5860, see weekly technical outlook). Maintain bullish bias for a potential push up towards the intermediate resistance of 5950 (swing high areas of 12 Apr/01 May 2017) in the first step. Germany 30 – Bullish breakout above the 13050 upper neutrality zone as per highlighted yesterday and rallied straight towards the medium-term resistance/target of 13240 (see weekly technical outlook), (printed a current intraday high of 13226 in today’s Asian session). No clear signs of bullish exhaustion, except the risk of a minor pull-back/consolidation below 13260 (4.236 Fibonacci projection of the rally from 26 Oct 2017 low which is the minor degree impulsive wave iii potential target). Key short-term support will be at 13090/13050 (former swing high area of 18 Oct 2017 + pull-back support of the former minor descending range resistance from 18 Oct 2017 high) with next resistance coming in at 13435 (see weekly technical outlook).

*Levels are obtained from City Index Advantage TraderPro platform

