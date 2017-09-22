Daily Key Short Term Technical Levels Fri 22 Sep 2017

FX – GBP recovered post FOMC losses while AUD & NZD remained weak against USD

EUR/USD - Broke above 1.1930 upper range limit which suggested that another round of potential short-term bullish upleg has kick-started within a medium-term uptrend that is in place since April 2017. Key short-term support now at 1.1860 (minor ascending trendline from 31 Aug 2017 low) with upside trigger at 1.2010. A break above 1.2010 is likely to increase the conviction for a further potential push up towards the next resistance at 1.2100.

Commodities

Gold – Printed a low of 1288 in yesterday’s European session (lower boundary of the descending channel from 08 Sep 2017 high). Right now, it is likely shaping a minor corrective rebound within its medium-term downtrend in place since 08 September 2017 high. Short-term resistance now at 1307/1309 (former minor swing low area of 19 Sep 2017 + upper boundary of the descending channel from 08 Sep 2017 high) with key short-term support at 1293 (minor ascending trendline from 21 Sep 2017 low).

Stock Indices (CFD) – Testing supports after a hydrogen bomb test threat from North Korea

US SP 500 – Retested the 2498/95 key short-term support again in today’s Asian session. Right now it needs to break above 2508 (minor swing high areas of 18/21 Sep 2017) in order to increase the conviction for a further potential up move to target the next resistance at 2516 (Fibonacci projection cluster).

*Levels are obtained from City Index Advantage TraderPro platform

