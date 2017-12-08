Daily Key Short Term Technical Levels Fri 08 Dec 2017

FX – Mix bag

EUR/USD – Failure to break above 1.1820 and a daily close below 1.1790 key medium-term support has invalidated the bullish scenario to retest the Aug/Sep 2017 swing high area of 1.2000. Right now, the odds have moved into the bearish camp where the pair is likely to shape another corrective downleg (similar in fractals from the recent decline from 08 Sep 2017 high to 07 Nov 2017 low) within a longer-term major uptrend from 03 Jan 2017 low). Key short-term resistance now at 1.1815 (yesterday, 07 Dec U.S. session high + former minor swing low areas of 30 Nov/08 Dec 2017) for a further potential push down to retest the intermediate support zone of 1.1730/1710 (minor swing low areas of 21 Nov 2017 + 1.382 Fibonacci projection of the down move from 27 Nov high to 30 Nov 2017 low projected from 01 Dec 2017 high).

– Muted from USD strength due internal political factors (on-going Brexit negations talks with EU to settle the “divorce” terms before this Sunday, 10 Dec deadline ahead of the EU leaders’ summit on 14/15 Dec). Maintain bullish bias with 1.3505 as the upside trigger level (minor descending trendline from 01 Dec 2017 high) and an hourly close above 1.3505 is likely to increase the odds to kick star another potential upleg to retest 1.3660 (medium-term swing high of 20 Sep 2017) in the first step. AUD/USD – Continued to drop as it broke below 0.7550 key medium-term support. Right now, it is testing a longer-term major support zone of 0.7500/7475 (the major ascending trendline from mid Jan 2016 + 1.00 Fibonacci projection of the decline from 08 Sep 2017 high to 06 Oct 2017 low projected from 13 Oct 2017 high). Based on Elliot Wave/fractal analysis, the pair may see the another round of mean reversion rebound at this juncture. Prefer to maintain neutrality stance between 0.7500/7475 & 0.7625 (minor swing high areas of 22 Nov/04 Dec 2017 + medium-term descending channel resistance from 08 Sep 2017 high.

– . No change, maintain neutrality stance between 0.6840/6820 & 0.6870 (former minor swing low areas of 05 Dec/06 Dec 2017). USD/JPY – Broke above 112.70/113.09 (excess) key medium-term resistance which has invalidated the corrective downleg scenario. Right now, the pair is likely to shape a further potential squeeze up to retest the 113.80/114.00 major resistance of its sideways range configuration in place since 15 Dec 2016 high). Key short-term support will be at 112.75 (former minor swing high area of 05 Dec 2017 + close to 50% Fibonacci retracement of yesterday’s rally from 06 Dec 2017 low to today, 08 Dec Asian session current intraday high).

Commodities – Gold bearish breakdown below 3-month range configuration

Gold -Broke below the 1265/60 range support in place since 06 Oct 2017 low which invalidated the push up within range scenario. Right now, it is likely to shaped another phase of corrective dowleg (similar to the previous decline seen from 08 Sep high to 06 Oct 2017 low) to test the 1225 major pull-back support of the former descending trendline from Sep 2011 high. Key short-term resistance now at 1263.

Stock Indices (CFD) – Testing/hovering below resistances but no clear signs of bearish reversal yet

US SP 500 – Tested the 2642 tightened key short-term resistance before it inched back down (printed a high of 2641 in yesterday, 07 Dec U.S. session). Technology related stocks are now showing revival signs of outperformance against S&P 500 as indicated by the relative strength chart of the S&P Technology sector against the S&P 500. Thus, the conviction for a push down to retest 2604 has been reduced. Prefer to turn neutral now between 2648 & 2626 (yesterday, 07 Dec U.S. session low). An hourly close above 2648 is likely to see a potential push up to target the 2668 lower limit of the key medium-term resistance zone set for this week.

– Maintain bearish bias for a potential push down to retest 5940. An hourly close below 5950 is required to increase the conviction for another potential leg of corrective decline towards the next intermediate support at 5900 in the first step. Germany 30 –Pushed up but still below the 13220 key medium-term resistance. No change, maintain bearish bias with a downside trigger at 12995 (yesterday low + minor ascending trendline from 01 Dec 2017 low) for a potential push down to retest 12800 (last Fri, 01 Dec 2017 swing low area + 15 Nov 2017 swing low area) in the first step.

