Daily Key Short Term Technical Levels Fri 01 Dec 2017

FX – USD remains below resistance with potential bullish reversal in JPY

EUR/USD – Managed to survive at the 1.1815/1827 key short-term support after another attempt to challenge it (printed a low of 1.1809 in yesterday, 30 Nov European session & no hourly close below 1.1827) before it rebounded in the U.S. session to clear above 1.1860 (Wed, 29 Nov minor swing high). Interestingly, the push up (USD weakness) in the pair occurred despite U.S. Senator John McCain, an influential Republican announced his support on the Senate Republican tax bill. Overall, the short-term uptrend for this pair remains intact. No change, maintain bullish bias for another round of potential upleg to target the next intermediate resistance at 1.2000 in the first step follow by the 1.2070/2090 (swing high area of 08 Sep 2017 + upper boundary of the minor ascending channel in place since 07 Nov 2017 low).

- Rise in progress as expected and as it printed a current intraday high of 1.3550 in today (01 Dec) Asian session. The hourly Stochastic oscillator has shaped a bearish divergence signal which indicates a slow-down in the current upside momentum of price action. (minor swing low area of 30 Nov 2017 + 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the on-going up move from 03 Nov 2017 low to today’s current intraday high). AUD/USD – Traded sideways within the neutrality zone. Mix elements still prevails, maintain neutrality stance between 0.7530 & 0.7595 (former minor swing low areas of 27/28 Nov 2017 + minor descending trendline from 27 Nov 2017 high). Only an hourly close above 0.7595 is likely to reinstate the bullish tone for another round of potential upleg to target the next intermediate resistance at 0.7660/7670.

– Inched lower and managed to as expect (refer to previous report). The hourly RSI oscillator has shaped a bullish divergence signal which indicates a slow-down in the current downside momentum of price action that increases the odds of a recovery at this juncture. Maintain bullish bias for a potential push up to retest 0.6890 follow by 0.6930 intermediate resistance in the first step. USD/JPY – Recall that yesterday we turn neutral due to mix elements. Interestingly, the pair has staged a squeeze up (in line with the rally seen in the S&P 500) towards the 112.70 key medium-term resistance and stalled. The hourly Stochastic has shaped a bearish divergence signal which indicates a slow-down in the current upside momentum of price action. Risk of a bearish reversal at this juncture. Flip back to bearish bias below 112.70 with 111.60 as the downside trigger level (close to the minor swing low area of 30 Nov 2017 + minor ascending trendline from 28 Nov 2017). An hourly close below 111.60 is likely to increase the odds of the start of another potential downleg to target the next intermediate support at 110.60/50 (former medium-term range resistance of 16/31 Aug 2017 + Fibonacci projection cluster).

Commodities – WTI remains below resistance despit extension of OPEC output cut to end of 2018

WTI Crude (Jan 2018 ) – No change, maintain bearish bias below 58.35 key short-term resistance (minor swing high areas of 28/29 Nov 2017) for a further potential push down towards the next intermediate supports at 55.75 follow by 55.00 (13 Nov 2017 low + former medium-term swing high areas of Jan/Feb 2017.

Stock Indices (CFD) – S&P 500 squeezed up to another fresh all-time high but technicals are still advocating the risk of a minor decline

US SP 500 – Pushed up above 2634 and squeezed up towards the 2640 upper limit of the medium-term resistance (refer to the latest weekly technical outlook). Printed a high of 2658 in the U.S. session. Yesterday’s daily price action has remained above the daily upper Bollinger Band for the third consecutive day which suggests an overextended rally and the 4 hour Stochastic oscillator has flashed a bearish divergence signal. The risk of a minor corrective decline/consolidation remains. Prefer to turn neutral now between 2658 & 2633 (former minor swing of 29 Nov 2017 + pull-back support of the former minor ascending channel resistance from 17 Nov 2017). An hourly close below 2633 is likely to increase the conviction for a potential minor corrective decline towards 2608 support (minor ascending channel support from 15 Nov 2017 low).

