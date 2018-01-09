Daily Global Macro Technicals Trend Bias Key Levels Tues 09 Jan

FX – USD weakness remains intact with excess tolerated in EUR/USD to 1.1930 support

EUR/USD – Drifted lower and broke below the tightened key short-term support at 1.1990 despite better than expected Eurozone data from Dec (Industrial Confidence, Business Climate & Retail Sales). Medium-term uptrend from 07 Nov 2017 low remains intact and the pair has now retraced back close to the former swing high area of 24 Nov 2017 at 1.1930 which also confluences with the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the recent up move from 13 Dec 2017 low to 05 Jan 2018 high. In addition, the 4 hour Stochastic oscillator has reached an extreme overbought level. Tolerate the excess and maintain bullish bias above 1.1930 support with 1.2010 (former minor swing low area of 04 Jan 2018) as the upside trigger level to reinforce the start of another potential upleg to target the next resistances at 1.2125 follow by 1.2185/2200 (Fibonacci projection cluster + upper boundary of the medium-term ascending channel from 07 Nov 2017 low).

– Drifted lower and broke below the tightened key short-term support at 1.1990 despite better than expected Eurozone data from Dec (Industrial Confidence, Business Climate & Retail Sales). Medium-term uptrend from 07 Nov 2017 low remains intact and the pair has now retraced back close to the former swing high area of 24 Nov 2017 at 1.1930 which also confluences with the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the recent up move from 13 Dec 2017 low to 05 Jan 2018 high. In addition, the 4 hour Stochastic oscillator has reached an extreme overbought level. to reinforce the start of another potential upleg to target the next resistances at 1.2125 follow by 1.2185/2200 (Fibonacci projection cluster + upper boundary of the medium-term ascending channel from 07 Nov 2017 low). GBP/USD –No change, maintain bullish bias above 1.3490 key short-term support for a further potential push up to retest 1.3612/3615 before targeting 1.3660/3710 (medium-term swing high of 20 Sep 2017 + Fibonacci projection cluster).

–No change, for a further potential push up to retest 1.3612/3615 before targeting 1.3660/3710 (medium-term swing high of 20 Sep 2017 + Fibonacci projection cluster). AUD/USD – No change, maintain bullish bias above tightened key short-term support now at 0.7820 (minor swing low area of 04 Jan 2018 + minor ascending channel support from 09 Dec 2017 low) for a further potential push up to target the next resistance at 0.7970 (Fibonacci cluster).

– No change, (minor swing low area of 04 Jan 2018 + minor ascending channel support from 09 Dec 2017 low) for a further potential push up to target the next resistance at 0.7970 (Fibonacci cluster). NZD/USD – No change, maintain bullish bias above the 0.7125 key short-term support for another potential upleg to target the next resistance at 0.7260/7270 (upper boundary of minor ascending channel from 08 Dec 2017 low + Fibonacci cluster).

No change, for another potential upleg to target the next resistance at 0.7260/7270 (upper boundary of minor ascending channel from 08 Dec 2017 low + Fibonacci cluster). USD/JPY - Pushed up to print a high of 113.39 in yesterday, 08 Jan Asian session before it drifted lower . Yesterday high of 113.39 is closed to the resistance/target of 113.70/80 (range top of 12/21 Dec 2017 + major descending trendline from Jun 2015) and coupled with a minor lower low seen in yesterday, 08 Jan opening U.S. session, the conviction for a push up to test 113.70/80 has been reduced. Thus, prefer to turn neural now between 122.80 & 113.80

Commodities – Short-term uptrend in Gold remains intact

Gold – No change, maintain bullish bias above 1305 key short-term support for a further potential push up towards 1357 (swing high of 08 Sep 2017) before the significant resistance of 1375/1378 (major upside trigger level for a potential multi-month up move).

– No change, for a further potential push up towards 1357 (swing high of 08 Sep 2017) before the significant resistance of 1375/1378 (major upside trigger level for a potential multi-month up move). WTI Crude (Feb 2018) –Pushed up as expected above 61.00/60.80. Maintain bullish bias in any dips above tightened key short-term support now at 61.10 for a further potential push up to target the next significant intermediate resistance at 63.50 (upper boundary of a medium-term ascending channel from 31 Aug 2017 + Fibonacci projection cluster).

Stock Indices (CFD) - Further potential upside except Japan 225 with risk of a minor pull-back/consolidation

US SP 500 – Pull-backed and managed to hold above the 2730 key short-term support as expected before a retest on its all-time high at 2748. No change, maintain bullish bias in any dips above 2730 for a further potential push up to target the next short-term resistances at 2760 follow by the medium-term resistance of 2770/80 (see latest weekly technical outlook).

Pull-backed and managed to hold above the 2730 key short-term support as expected before a retest on its all-time high at 2748. No change, for a further potential push up to target the next short-term resistances at 2760 follow by the medium-term resistance of 2770/80 (see latest weekly technical outlook). Japan 225 – The 4 hour Stochastic oscillator has just exited from its overbought region which indicates the risk of a minor pull-back within a medium-term uptrend in place since 06 Dec 2017 low. Prefer to turn neutral now between24000 & 23550/460 (05 Jan 2018 minor low + 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the recent rally from 30 Dec 2017 low to yesterday high).

The 4 hour Stochastic oscillator has just exited from its overbought region which indicates the risk of a minor pull-back within a medium-term uptrend in place since 06 Dec 2017 low. (05 Jan 2018 minor low + 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the recent rally from 30 Dec 2017 low to yesterday high). Hong Kong 50 - No change, maintain bullish bias above 30460 key short-term support (minor congestion area of 03 Jan 2018 + 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the on-going rally from 20 Dec 2017 low to 04 Jan 2018 high) for a further potential push up to target 31360 near-term resistance (2.00 Fibonacci projection from 15 Dec 2017 low).

- No change, (minor congestion area of 03 Jan 2018 + 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the on-going rally from 20 Dec 2017 low to 04 Jan 2018 high) for a further potential push up to target 31360 near-term resistance (2.00 Fibonacci projection from 15 Dec 2017 low). Australia 200 – Continued to inch higher as expected . Maintain bullish bias above 6107 tightened key short-term support (former minor swing high area of 04 Jan 2018) for further potential push up towards the 6190 resistance next.

Continued to inch higher as expected (former minor swing high area of 04 Jan 2018) for further potential push up towards the 6190 resistance next. Germany 30 – No change, maintain bullish bias in any dips above 13300/240 (former minor swing high area of 18/19 Dec 2017 + minor ascending trendline from 02 Jan 2018 + 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the on-going rally from 02 Jan 2018 low) for a further potential push up to retest the 13530/560 near-term resistance (07 Nov 2017 swing high) in the first step.

*Levels are obtained from City Index Advantage TraderPro platform

Disclaimer

The material provided herein is general in nature and does not take into account your objectives, financial situation or needs. While every care has been taken in preparing this material, we do not provide any representation or warranty (express or implied) with respect to its completeness or accuracy. This is not an invitation or an offer to invest nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell investments. City Index recommends you to seek independent financial and legal advice before making any financial investment decision. Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a higher level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose more than your initial investment further CFD investors do not own or have any rights to the underlying assets. It is important you consider our Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) available at www.cityindex.com.au, before deciding to acquire or hold our products. As a part of our market risk management, we may take the opposite side of your trade. GAIN Capital Australia Pty Ltd (ACN 141 774 727, AFSL 345646) is the CFD issuer and our products are traded off exchange.



