Daily Global Macro Technicals Trend Bias Key Levels Thurs 15 Feb

FX – Further potential USD downleg except in USD/JPY

EUR/USD – Bullish reaction from the predefined 1.2290 key short-term support as expected (see yesterday report) as it staged the initial pull-back after the release of the better than expected U.S. CPI for Jan (core CPI 1.8% y/y versus consensus of 1.7% y/y) & weaker Retails Sales for Jan (0% m/m versus consensus of 0.4% m/m). The initial USD rally was considered as a “noise” (a narrative that built on the fear of stagflation) as the pair did not have an hourly close below the 1.2290 support (printed a low of 1.2276 before it reversed up and closed above 1.2290 before the U.S. session opened). No change, maintain bullish bias in any dips above tightened key short-term at 1.2385 (former minor swing high of 14 Feb 2019 before yesterday’s pull-back and broken to the upside thereafter+ 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the on-going up move from 10 Feb 2018 low to today Asian session current intraday high of 1.2473) for a further potential push up to retest the recent 1.2520/30 range resistance printed on 25Jan/02 Feb 2017. A break above 1.2530 opens up scope for a further potential rally to target the next near-term resistance at 1.2575 (1.618 Fibonacci projection of the up move from 10 Feb 2018 low to 14 Feb 2018 minor swing high projected from yesterday’s pull-back low of 1.2276 – the extended 5th wave target/residual up move of the minor degree bullish impulsive cycle in place since 10 Feb 2018 low before a potential minor correction occurs based on Elliot Wave/fractal analysis). Above 1.2575 sees an extension of the up move towards the significant resistance at 1.2635 (long-term primary descending channel resistance from Jul 2008 + Fibonacci cluster). However, a break below the 1.2385 should negated the bullish tone for a slide to retest yesterday low of 1.2276.

Yesterday’s pull-back/slide has managed to hold right above the 1.3800/3764 key short-term support before it reversed up as expected. Right now , it is attempting to break above the 1.4000 upside trigger level (former swing low of 30 Jan 2018 in today Asian session). No change, maintain bullish bias above 1.3800/3764 support for a further potential push up to A break above (hourly close) 1.4000 will tightened the keys short-term support to 1.3870 (former minor swing high of 12 Feb 2018 + pull-back support of the former minor descending trendline from 02 Feb 2018 high). On the flipside, failure to hold above 1.3800/3764 should invalidate the recovery scenario for an extension of the minor corrective decline towards the 1.3620/3590 key medium-term support. AUD/USD – Reversed up and it is now coming close to the short-term resistance/target of 0.7950 (printed a current intraday high of 0.7946 in today Asian session. No clear bullish exhaustion yet except for extreme overbought reading seen in the 4 hour Stochastic oscillator, risk of a pull-back. Maintain bullish bias in any dips above tightened key short-term support now at 0.7870 (former minor swing high areas of 13/14 Feb 2018) for a further potential push up to target the next near-term resistance at 0.7980/7990 (former minor swing low of 01 Feb 2018 + Fibonacci cluster). However, failure to hold above 0.7870 should negate the bullish tone for a slide to yesterday low at 0.7790.

Stock Indices – Recovery process intact with potential bullish breakout from S&P 500 ‘s “Double Bottom” configuration

US SP 500 - Yesterday’s pull-back/retreat post U.S. CPI data release had managed to hold above the 2614 tightened key short-term support before it rallied as expected to print a marginal higher high of 2702 in yesterday (14 Feb) U.S. session. Right now, it is approaching the near-term resistance/target of 2728/45 (neckline of the minor “Double Bottom” in place since last Tues, 06 Feb low + 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the steep decline from 29 Jan 2018 high to 05 Feb 2018 U.S. session low) without any bullish exhaustion signals. Sector rotation analysis advocates for further potential upside as yesterday’s recovery in seen in the S&P 500 after the initial “noise/futures sell-off” had been led by high beta sectors such as the Technology, Financials and even Consumer Discretionary despite weaker than expected Retail Sales data for Jan. Thus, maintain bullish bias above tightened key support at 2662 (former minor swing high area of 13 Feb 2018 + 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the on-going up move from 09 Feb 2018 U.S. session low to today current Asian session intraday high of 2704) for a further potential push up towards 2728/2745 and above 2745 reinforces a bullish breakout to target the next near-term resistance zone of 2795/2800 (76.4% Fibonacci retracement of the steep decline from 29 Jan 2018 high to 05 Feb 2018 U.S. session low + 1.382 Fibonacci projection of the up move from 09 Feb 2018 U.S. session low to 12 Feb 2018 minor high projected from yesterday, 14 Feb U.S. session low). On the other hand, a break below 2662 should negate the bullish tone for a slide back to retest 2628/2614.

Commodities – Further potential upside in Gold through bullish break of 1344

Gold – Minor bullish breakout as expected above 1344. No change, maintain bullish bias above tightened key short-term support at 1336 (former minor swing high area of 14 Feb 2018 + pull-back support of the former descending trendline from 25 Jan 2018) for a further potential push up to retest the 25 Jan 2018 swing high of 1365 follow by the major upside trigger level of 1378 (the neckline resistance of the “Bottoming” configuration in place since Nov 2015 low). However, a break below 1336 should negate the bullish tone to see a slide back to retest 1320/1317.

