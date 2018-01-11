Daily Global Macro Technicals Trend Bias Key Levels Thurs 11 Jan

FX – Short-term USD weakness remains intact except USD/JPY that is hovering right above a near-term support
- EUR/USD – Pushed up as expected from 1.1930/1916 support to print a high of 1.2016 (no hourly close above the 1.2010 upside trigger level as per highlighted in yesterday’s report) before it retraced 76.4% of its initial gains. No change, maintain bullish bias above 1.1930/1916 with 1.2010 as the upside trigger level to reinforce the start of another potential upleg to target the next resistance at 1.2125/2185 (Fibonacci projection cluster + cluster + upper boundary of the medium-term ascending channel from 07 Nov 2017 low). On the other hand, a break below 1.1930/1916 sees further potential downside towards 1.1860 support (0.618% Fibonacci retracement of the up move from 12 Dec 2017 low to 04 Jan 2018 high + pull-back support of former descending trendline from 08 Sep 2017 high).
- GBP/USD – Managed to hold above the 1.3490 key short-term support (printed a low of 1.3482 in yesterday, 10 Jan European session but no hourly close below 1.3490. The pair has started to evolve into a minor “triangle range configuration” in place since 03 Jan 2018, no change, maintain bullish bias above 1.3490 support with 1.3570 as the upside trigger level ( upper limit of the triangle range) to reinforce a further potential push up to retest 1.3612/3615 before targeting 1.3660/3710 (medium-term swing high of 20 Sep 2017 + Fibonacci projection cluster). On the other hand, a break below 1.3490 sees further potential downside towards 1.3445 support (former minor swing high area of 14 Dec 2017 + minor ascending trendline from 16 Dec 2017 low).
- AUD/USD – Pushed as expected from the 0.7830/7807 key short-term support and broke above the 0.7860 upside trigger level. Maintain bullish bias with adjusted key short-term support now at 0.7825 (former minor swing high area of 10 Jan 2018 + medium-term ascending channel support from 08 Dec 2017 low) for a further potential upleg towards the next resistance at 0.7970 (Fibonacci cluster). On the other hand, a break below 0.7825 sees further potential downside towards 0.7730/7720 support (former minor swing high area of 02 Nov 2017 + 0.618% Fibonacci retracement of the recent rally from 19 Dec 2017 low to 06 Jan 2018 high).
- NZD/USD – Pushed up as expected from the 0.7125 key short-term support. Maintain bullish bias above tightened key short-term support now at 0.7160 (minor congestion area since 08 Jan 2018 + medium-term ascending channel support from 08 Dec 2017 low) for another potential upleg to target the next resistance at 0.7260/7270 (upper boundary of minor ascending channel from 08 Dec 2017 low + Fibonacci cluster). On the other hand, a break below 0.7125 sees further potential downside towards 0.7075 support (minor swing low areas of 02 Jan/04 Jan 2018).
- USD/JPY – Bearish breakdown as expected below 112.00. Right now, it is coming close to the 111.00/110.80 short-term support/target with the 4 hour Stochastic oscillator at an extreme oversold level. Thus, prefer to turn neutral now between 112.15 (former minor range support since 06 Dec 2017) & 110.80.
Commodities –Short-term uptrend in Gold remains intact
- Gold – No change, maintain bullish bias above 1305 key short-term support for a further potential push up towards 1357 (swing high of 08 Sep 2017) before the significant resistance of 1375/1378 (major upside trigger level for a potential multi-month up move). On the other hand, a break below 1305 sees further potential downside towards 1270 support (61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the on-going rally from 12 Dec 2017 low).
- WTI Crude (Feb 2018) Tested 63.50 neutrality range upper limit and traded sideways which is also the upper boundary of the minor ascending channel from 14 Dec 2017. No change, maintain neutrality stance between 63.50/55 & 61.80.
Stock Indices (CFD) – Pull-backed towards supports
- US SP 500 – Broke below the 2746 tightened key short-term support in yesterday, 10 Jan European session before it pushed back up above 2746 in the U.S. session and ended the U.S. session with a daily “Doji” candlestick pattern, a sign of indecisiveness. Mix elements, prefer to adopt a neutrality stance between 2760 & 2736.
- Japan 225 – Drifted down towards the 23550/460 neutrality zone lower limit with the 4 hour Stochastic oscillator just exited from its oversold region. Flip back to bullish bias above 23460 key short-term support with 23790 as the upside trigger level to reinforce the start of another potential upleg to target the next resistance at 24200 ( Fibonacci projection cluster + exit potential of the recent triangle range bullish breakout). On the other hand, a break below 23460 sees further potential downside towards the 23325 key medium-term support (see weekly technical outlook report).
- Hong Kong 50 - Managed to hold above the 30870 tightened key short-term support (former minor swing high of 04 Jan 2018 + minor ascending trendline from 21 Dec 2017 low). No change, maintain bullish bias above 30870 for a further potential push up towards 31360 near-term resistance (2.00 Fibonacci projection from 15 Dec 2017 low). On the other hand, a break below 30870 sees a deeper corrective slide towards 30070 key medium-term support (see weekly technical outlook report).
- Australia 200 – On-going pull-back from recent 09 Jan high of 6160 is now testing the lower boundary of the medium-term ascending channel from 21 Sep 2017 which is closed to the 6026 key medium-term support (see weekly technical outlook). In addition, the 4 hour Stochastic has reached an extreme oversold level. Flip back to bullish bias above 6026 support with 6097 as upside trigger to reinforce the start of another potential upleg to retest 6160 before targeting the next near-term resistance at 6190 (1.618 Fibonacci projection of the up move from 06 Dec 2017 low). However, a break below 6026 should see a deeper corrective slide to retest the recent triangle range support of 5940/10.
- Germany 30 – Yesterday’s slide managed to stall at the predefined 13300/240 key short-term support (former minor swing high area of 18/19 Dec 2017 + minor ascending trendline from 02 Jan 2018 + 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the on-going rally from 02 Jan 2018 low). In addition, the 4 hour Stochastic oscillator is now coming close to an extreme overbought level. Maintain bullish bias above 1330/240 support with 13350 as the upside trigger level to reinforce the start of another potential upleg to target the 13530/560 near-term resistance (07 Nov 2017 swing high) in the first step. However, a break below 13240 should see a further corrective pull-back towards the key 13000 medium-term support (see weekly technical outlook report).
