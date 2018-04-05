Daily Global Macro Technicals Trend Bias Key Levels Thurs 05 Apr

FX – USD strength capped by resistances except against the JPY

EUR/USD – Trend bias: Unclear. The pair whipsawed around the adjusted key short-term resistance at 1.2290 (former minor swing low areas of29 Mar/02 Apr 2018 + minor descending trendline from 28 Mar 2018 high). No conviction now for the last push down scenario towards the lower boundary/support of the “triangle range” at 1.2230 (refer to yesterday report). Prefer to turn neutral now between 1.2315 (yesterday, 04 April minor swing high area) & 1.2270 (minor ascending support from 03 Apr 2018 low). On a break below 1.2270 (an hourly close below it) is likely to revive the short-term bearish tone for a slide to target the “triangle range” support of 1.2230. On the flipside, a clearance above 1.2315 (an hourly close above it) opens up scope for a retest on 1.2420/2440 (the upper boundary/resistance of the “triangle range” in place since 16 Feb 2018 high).

Stock Indices (CFD) – S&P 500 staged a bullish reversal above 2585 key medium-term support after another challenge on it

US SP 500 – Trend bias: Push up within “Triangle range” in progress. The Index breached below the 2585 key medium-term support (pull-back support of the former long-term ascending channel resistance from Mar 2009 + ascending channel support from 11 Feb 2016 low+ Fibonacci cluster) in yesterday, 04 Apr European session after the announcement of China’s planned tariffs on U.S. products. It printed the an intraday low of 2560 (did not break below the previous swing low of 2552 seen on 02 Apr)before it reversed back up above 2585 after the first hour of yesterday, 04 Apr U.S. session. The key high beta/momentum driven/technology related NYSE FANG+ Index (FANGs stocks plus Alibaba, Baidu, NVIDIA, Tesla & Twitter) had also tested and reversed from its key 2334/2300 support and ended with a daily bullish “Engulfing” candlestick pattern (refer to previous Chart Of The Day report, link here ). Thus, yesterday’s breach below 2585 in the European session is considered as a “noise”. Maintain bullish bias now in any dips with a key short-term support now at 2610 (former minor swing high area of 04 Apr 2018 + 50% Fibonacci retracement of the recovery seen from yesterday low of 2560 to today, 05 Apr Asian session current intraday high of 2659) for a further potential push up to the next intermediate resistance at 2690 (former minor swing low areas of 07/20 Mar 2018) & a clearance above 2690 is likely to open scope for a further upmove towards 2740/50 (upper boundary of the “triangle range” in place since 29 Jan 2018 high + Fibonacci cluster). On the other hand, a break below 2610 negates the bullish tone for a deeper pull-back to retest the 2585 key medium-term support).

Commodities – Potential recovery within sideways range for WTI Crude

Gold - Trend bias: Push down within sideways range. Challenged the 1345 key short-term resistance as it printed an intraday high of 1348 before it reversed down in yesterday, 04 Apr U.S. session . Tolerate the excess and maintain the bearish bias below 1345/48 for a further potential push down to retest 1310/1305 range support in place since 08 Feb 2018 low. On the other hand, a break above 1348 shall see a squeeze up to test the 1365/78 major range resistance since Jul 2016.

