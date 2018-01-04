Daily Global Macro Technicals Trend Bias Key Levels Thurs 04 Jan

FX – Expected short-term mean reversion rebound in the USD is coming close to inflection point for another potential leg of USD weakness

EUR/USD – Pushed down below 1.2090 resistance as expected. Short-term mean reversion decline is now coming close to the 1.1995/1980 target/support (printed a low of 1.2001 in yesterday, 03 Jan U.S. session) and Elliot Wave/fractal analysis advocates an imminent potential bullish impulsive upleg to resume its on-going medium-term up move in place since 12 Dec 2017 low . In addition, the 4 hour Stochastic oscillator is coming close to an extreme overbought level. Flip back to bullish bias above 1.1950 key short-term support ( former minor swing high of 27 Nov 2017 + minor ascending trendline from 12 Dec 2017 low + 50% Fibonacci retracement of the up move from 12 Dec 2017 low to 02 Jan 2018 high) for another round of potential upleg to retest 1.2081/2090 before targeting the next resistance at 1.2200 (Fibonacci projection cluster + upper boundary of medium-term ascending channel from 07 Nov 2017 low).

GBP/USD – Short-term support/target met at 1.3540/20. Turn bullish now above 1.3445 key short-term support (former minor swing high of 14 Dec 2017 + 50% Fibonacci retracement of the recent up move from 16 Dec 2017 low to 03 Jan 2018 high) for the start of another potential upleg to retest 1.3612/3615 before targeting 1.3660/3710 (medium-term swing high of 20 Sep 2017 + Fibonacci projection cluster).

AUD/USD – The expected mean reversion decline against the USD lagged behind the EUR & GBP as it traded sideways below the 0.7845/7850 key short-term resistance throughout yesterday's U.S. session (03 Jan ). As the EUR/USD is now coming close to its inflection zone to kickstart another round of potential upleg, prefer to turn neutral now between 0.7850 & 0.7780. A clearance above 0.7850 is likely to unleash another potential round of upleg to target the next resistances at 0.7890 follow by 0.7970 (Fibonacci cluster).

NZD/USD – Similar movement with the AUD/USD as it traded sideways below the 0.7130 resistance. Mix elements, prefer to turn neutral now between 0.7130 & 0.7060.

USD/JPY – Pushed up as expected and met the short-term resistance/target of 112.77/113.00. In addition, the 4 hour Stochastic oscillator is now coming close to an extreme overbought level. Flip back to bearish bias below 113.00 key short-term resistance (61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the decline from 28 Dec 2017 high to 02 Jan U.S. session low + minor descending trendline from 21 Dec 2017) for a potential push down to test the 112.00 key short-term support (swing lows of 02/06/15 Dec 2017).

Commodities – Gold is coming close to key short-term support

Gold – Pushed down as expected and it is coming close to the short-term support/target of 1300/1295. Flip back to bullish bias above 1295/88 support (former medium-term swing high area of 17 Nov 2017 + 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the up move from 12 Dec 2017 low to 02 Jan 2018 high) for another round of potential upleg to retest a significant resistance of 1375/1378 (major upside trigger level for a potential multi-month up move).

Stock Indices (CFD) – Further up move validated in S&P 500 with bullish breakout in Japan 225

US SP 500 – Bullish move validated through the break above the upper neutrality zone of 2697/2700. Right now, the Index is likely to resume its bullish impulsive upleg, flip back to bullish bias in any dips above 2700/2693 key short-term support (former minor swing high area of 18/29 Dec 2017 + minor ascending trendline from 29 Dec 2017 low) for a potential push up to target the medium-term resistance zone of 2720/45 (see latest weekly technical outlook).

Japan 225 – Did not stage the expected push down to retest the lower boundary of the "triangle range" at 22500/400 and broke above 23010 (upper boundary of "triangle range" in yesterday, 03 Jan U.S. session). Turn bullish in any dips above 23085/2300 key short-term support for a further potential up move to target the next resistances at 23480 and 23800 next (minor degree impulsive wave iii potential targets derived from 2.618/3.618 Fibonacci projection from 02 Jan 2018 minor swing low based on Elliot Wave/fractal analysis).

Hong Kong 50 – Still holding below the 30700/30900 key short-term resistance but the conviction for a minor corrective decline towards 29700 has been reduced due to positive movements seen in the S&P 500 & China A50. Thus, prefer to turn neutral now between 30900 & 30460.

Australia 200 – Push up as expected and hit the first short-term resistance/target of 6097 before it retraced in today (04 Jan) early Asian session. No change, maintain bullish bias above 6027 key short-term support for another round of potential upleg to target the next resistance at 6150 (upper boundary of a minor ascending channel from 06 Dec 2017 low).

Germany 30 – Mix elements coupled with EUR/USD that is coming close to key short-term support (see above) (The DAX has an inverse correlation with the EUR/USD). Prefer to maintain neutral stance between 12800/740 & 13020.

*Levels are obtained from City Index Advantage TraderPro platform

*Levels are obtained from City Index Advantage TraderPro platform

