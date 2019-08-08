Daily Forex Technical Strategy Thurs 08 Aug

Mix bag with potential mean reversion rebound in risk sensitive USD/JPY and AUD/USD.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 8, 2019 10:10 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

EUR/USD – Sideways


click to enlarge chart

  • Traded sideways within the short-term neutrality zone as per highlighted in our previous report (click here for a recap).
  • No change, maintain neutral stance between 1.1250 and 1.1160. Only an hourly close below 1.1160 reignites the bearish tone for a push down to retest 1.1025. On the flipside, an hourly close above 1.1250 sees an extended corrective rebound towards the next resistance at 1.1320/1340.

GBP/USD – 1.2135 needs to be broken to the downside


click to enlarge chart

  • Tested the 1.2135 downside trigger level as per highlighted in our previous report and traded sideways. Maintain bearish bias and 1.2135 needs to be broken to the downside to reinforce the downleg scenario to target the next near-term support at 1.2000/1950 (Fibonacci projection cluster & Oct 2016 low).
  • On the other hand, a clearance with an hourly close above 1.2250 negates the bearish tone for an extension of the corrective rebound towards the 1.2430 resistance.

USD/JPY – 105.50 remains the key support to watch


click to enlarge chart

  • Tested the 105.50 key short-term pivotal support and rebounded. In addition, it ended yesterday’s 07 Aug U.S. session with a daily bullish “Hammer” candlestick pattern
  • Maintain bullish bias with another leg of corrective rebound to target the 107.30 intermediate resistance (former minor ascending support from 25 Jun 2019 low & Fibonacci retracement/projection cluster).
  • On the other hand, a break with an hourly close below 105.50 revives the impulsive down move sequence towards 104.65 (close to 03 Jan 2019 flash crash low & 23 Mar 2018 swing low).

AUD/USD – Potential mean reversion rebound



click to enlarge charts

  • Drifted down lower as expected but it only managed to hit the first short-term downside target/support at 0.6675 before it reversed up. Broke above the 0.6755 key short-term pivotal resistance as per highlighted in our previous report that has dampened the bearish outlook for another leg down.
  • Ended yesterday, 07 Aug U.S. session with a daily bullish “Dragonfly Doji” candlestick pattern right at the medium-term descending channel support coupled with the daily RSI oscillator that is inching up from its oversold region. These observations suggest that a potential mean reversion rebound scenario.
  • Flip to a bullish bias above the 0.6675 key short-term pivotal support and a break above 0.6805 reinforces a mean reversion corrective rebound to target the next intermediate resistance at 0.6865. On the other hand, a break with an hourly close below 0.6675 revives the bears for a push down towards 0.6620 next.
Charts are from eSignal

Related tags: EUR Forex GBP USD

Latest market news

View more
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest EUR articles

Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rally on Tariff Delay
By:
James Stanley
February 16, 2025 02:00 AM
    Bank notes of different currencies
    EUR/USD Update: Bullish Bias Returns Amid Growing U.S. Dollar Weakness
    By:
    Julian Pineda, CFA
    February 14, 2025 07:55 PM
      Bank notes of different currencies
      EUR/USD Forecast: Bullish Momentum Loses Ground Ahead of NFP Release
      By:
      Julian Pineda, CFA
      February 6, 2025 06:06 PM
        Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
        Euro Technical Analysis: EUR/USD Spill as Threat of Trump Tariffs Hits Euro
        By:
        James Stanley
        February 3, 2025 04:13 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.