Daily Brexit update Up in the air

Here we are at another weekend and where is our Brexit deal?

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
February 23, 2019 12:38 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst


Here we are at another weekend and where is our Brexit deal? ‘Up in the air’ isn’t a bad answer. As for the main protagonists responsible for getting it across the line, and even that phrase feels over-optimistic at this stage, they are preparing for a weekend of talks, that will not (officially) include Brexit at the incongruous venue of Egypt’s Sharm el-Sheikh resort.

Something might be afoot though. There has been a distinct strain of anticipatory optimism in the usual mixture of anonymous despatches and only ambivalent comprehensive comments to the press over the last few days. Even that has pretty much faded now, of course. Even so, the suggestion that something is taking shape is a reasonable one, particularly after Chancellor Philip Hammond, usually a source of even-handed assessments, emboldened enough to insinuate he would consider stepping down if the government advances towards no-deal. It was a first from the country’s top economic minister and can be read in more than one way, including that he’s increasingly certain it’s a threat he won’t need to carry out.

The crux of the possible breakthrough is work that is reportedly underway to create what diplomats have called a “parallel declaration” or “interpretative instrument”, that clarifies the obdurate sticking point of the current Brexit deal in terms of Parliamentary agreement, the Northern Ireland backstop. Crucially, officials are also sending signals saying the government has effectively given up a head-on attempt to get the EU to re-open discussion about the backstop itself. Brussels would, apparently, rather become a protectorate of North Korea than do that. Despite this new, flimsy optimism, hopes of a new deal by next week’s ‘meaningful vote’ on 27th February – (and if at all) – have largely been dashed. So, Friday sees further Conservatives putting their heads above the parapet in rebellion, though not by leaving the party. Instead, some have stated more plainly that they would vote against the government—possibly by backing the Yvette Cooper amendment that will be in focus next week, to delay Brexit—instead of facing a no-deal scenario.

Vague currents that could pull Brexit back to a softer landing have seen markets hold off from pricing the likelihood of sharper volatility back in. This has enabled sterling traded against the dollar to hover comfortably around the $1.30 handle whilst posting its first positive week after three declines. GBP/USD was up 1.4% for the week by the end of European trading and above its roughly $1.3010-$1.3060 range to the upside for the first time since late January. Friday’s $1.3080 high was distinctly toppy in the short-term view, so if not surpassed by close of business will be a focal point, and possible resistance next week.


Related tags: Sterling Brexit GBP

Latest market news

View more
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Today 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Sterling articles

Multiple pound notes £5, £20 and £50 Pound Sterling
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Holds Confluent Support at the 200DMA
By:
James Stanley
March 29, 2024 10:00 PM
    Is the weak pound making UK stocks a bargain for foreign investors?
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    October 7, 2022 08:58 AM
      Is the weak pound making UK stocks a bargain for foreign investors?
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      October 7, 2022 08:58 AM
        Board of currencies
        EUR/GBP Could Reach Near .9000
        By:
        March 5, 2020 04:13 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.