Daily Brexit update Sterling jumps again as government frays

Sterling is withstanding the dollar’s revival by safe-haven bid.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
December 6, 2018 9:48 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Daily Brexit update: Sterling jumps again as government frays

Sterling is withstanding the dollar’s revival by safe-haven bid. The greenback returned to favour after the U.S.-China trade dispute took an unforeseen turn overnight. The pound saw a second promising session though after news reports said ministers might be trying to postpone next Tuesday’s parliamentary Brexit vote. Newspapers cite fear of a defeat so seismic that the government could implode. Downing Street insisted in the afternoon that the vote would go ahead. The pound against the dollar was near the day’s highs at last look.

How this affects our Brexit Top 10 markets:

GBP/USD: At around $1.2780, cable was some 85 pips above Thursday’s low. Short covering undoubtedly plays a part. That suggests buyers should be prepared to fade at a moment’s notice.

GBP/JPY: The yen is winning out against sterling regardless, hallmarks of wider ‘risk-off’ conditions.

EUR/USD: Optics are also favourable for the single currency on hopes that the UK’s exit could hit the buffers. EUR/USD was also more than 80 points up from lows. As it approaches the month’s $1.420 high, the same cautions should apply as per sterling.

EUR/GBP: It could be telling that the less volatile single-currency pair is bid on the euro side, again pointing to cable short covering.

UK 100: All international stock markets participate in the global sell-off, but the FTSE even somewhat underperforms in Europe since the start of the week. This is probably due to ties to China and oil. OPEC was still dithering over whether to go ahead with an effective supply cut at last look.

Germany 30: Germany’s benchmark leads Europe to the year’s low, though not quite the two-year low that some major equity gauges have reached.

Lloyds: As we anticipated, the share’s rise a day ago on ‘No Brexit’ hopes has reversed, underlining that optimism is not robust. It traded some 2.8% lower.

Barclays: The biggest UK banks face dwindling net interest income as global market rates tumble. U.S.-tilted Barclays, whose share price loss matches Lloyds’, is also tied to Wall Street gyrations on trade. Like many U.S. shares, improved U.S.-Sino relations could trim some of its deep fall this year.

Shell: The FTSE’s biggest faller with a 4% drop. The first day of OPEC’s two-day meeting has passed without a clear agreement on supply cuts. Shell also said it’s reviewing deals by a former exec accused of bribery.

BP: Shell’s rival slips with the global sector.

Related tags: UK Brexit

Latest market news

View more
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
February 21, 2025 05:35 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest UK articles

gpbusd_01
GBP/USD, GBP/JPY: UK CPI in focus after soft prints from NZ, CA
By:
Matt Simpson
July 17, 2024 03:34 AM
    united_kingdom_02
    GBP/USD forecast: Volatility expected with UK data, Powell on tap
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    May 14, 2024 02:43 AM
      inflation_05
      UK, CA, NZ inflation at the helm: The Week Ahead
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      April 12, 2024 03:39 AM
        united_kingdom_03
        GBP/USD, GBP/JPY forecast: Forward returns around the UK Budget
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        March 5, 2024 04:36 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.