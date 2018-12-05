Daily Brexit update Sterling gets a lift from No Brexit hopes

An outbreak of bullish sentiment in the UK is mostly limited to sterling

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
December 5, 2018 9:58 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

An outbreak of bullish sentiment in the UK is mostly limited to Sterling, as worrying signals from the U.S. Treasury keeps global Shares under pressure. British Shares, at least the top tier of the market, are orientated more to hints of recession from U.S. market yields as well. At the same time, the pace at which Sterling regains tone is also keeping blue-chip buyers away. The market is now downplaying dark implications from a potential constitutional crisis. Instead, focus is increasingly on the possibility that an historic government contempt ruling, and a dizzying host of further developments could prevent Brexit happening at all.

How this affects our Brexit Top 10 markets:

GBP/USD: Cable was the main beneficiary for much of the day before a fade set in. Much scepticism remains about the chances that Brexit might not happen, or indeed, if it does happen, that the UK can stage a smooth exit.

GBP/JPY: Sterling’s most volatile major pair maintained a 0.6% rise at last check, though was well below the day’s best.

EUR/USD: The euro struggled despite darkening clouds for the dollar. Eurozone rates paint almost as worrying a cloud for the region’s economy as Treasury yields do for the U.S.

EUR/GBP: Sterling’s bounce was evident sending pair to an 88.72p two-day low. The euro eventually rallied as the spike in optimism about Brexit faded.

UK 100: The FTSE is the closest proxy to the U..S. dollar among UK indices, hence it struggled on Wednesday. Sterling staging its biggest jump since late November also weighed on blue-chip stocks.

Germany 30: The DAX reflects a more balanced mixture of global sentiment and Brexit-related mood. It will remain close to the year’s lows unless a more promising read of the global outlook emerges.

Lloyds: Britain’s biggest domestically focused bank has a lot riding on Brexit. At the same time market rates have plunged to six-month lows as the economy slows. Lloyds rose 2% today but with investors having second thoughts late in the session, the stock could well lose that advance later in the week.

Barclays: More internationally focused Barclays also rose, but less, given less exposure to Brexit and more to U.S. yields.

Shell: The heaviest weight in the FTSE kept the British market in the red ahead of Thursday’s OPEC meeting, the outcome of which remains uncertain.

BP: BP has somewhat further to fall than Shell as it remains moderately higher in 2018. That makes it more prone to selling when geopolitical or oil market pressures rise.

Related tags: May Brexit

Latest market news

View more
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
February 21, 2025 05:35 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest May articles

European trading week starts on a cautious note
By:
Fiona Cincotta
July 22, 2019 06:00 AM
    Sterling can get its Johnson on for a spell
    By:
    Global author
    May 24, 2019 02:42 PM
      FTSE propped up by Trump's trade olive branch
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      May 24, 2019 05:49 AM
        Sterling delays the inevitable
        By:
        Global author
        May 23, 2019 12:14 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.