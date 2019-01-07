Daily Brexit update On the road again

Brexit is a truck stop away, but what will happen afterwards?

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
January 8, 2019 12:55 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Daily Brexit update: On the road again

Brexit is but a truck stop away but exactly what will happen in 12 weeks’ time when Britain is no longer part of the European Union remains unclear. On Monday, the government looks to have partly made good on its promise to hold the ‘meaningful’ parliamentary vote in the week beginning 14th January. Citing sources, the BBC reported the motion would happen on Tuesday 15th. Since the vote was dramatically postponed last month though, there have been no discernible signs that vehement House of Commons opposition to the Withdrawal Bill has shifted in Downing Street’s favour. As such, it’s little surprise that the government’s latest efforts to demonstrate readiness for the worst outcome after 29th March have been lambasted. Westminster’s ‘war game’ involved a convoy of some 90 lorries being driven through the south east. Critics, among them, the Road Haulage Association, said the trial was too little too late.

How this affects our Brexit Top 10 markets:

GBP/USD: As seen during much of late last year, sterling is being supported by everything but Brexit planning. A big rebound in risk appetite that began last week after comments by the Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell notably kept the dollar under pressure to the benefit of sterling, among other major currencies. Still, don’t knock the removal of greenback pressure. It accounts for most of GBP/USD’s circa 3% rise from 2nd January lows…right into highs near $1.2775 notched earlier on that day. Sterling is now faltering at them again.

GBP/JPY: The yen, like all safe havens, has been on the back foot since Friday. Sterling’s sizeable three-session surge to ¥138.8 faces a challenge at the psychological ¥140. The rate staged a failed reversal there at the end of last month.

EUR/USD: The euro has also been unleashed against the dollar. At $1.148 it is close to a 2nd January hourly top of $1.1497.

EUR/GBP: Yet sterling at least gives the appearance of outright strength, rising as much as 40 pips on Monday to 89.90p. Early 90s remain obdurate resistance.

UK 100: Non-Brexit related pressure on heavyweight shares stymied the UK benchmark’s participation in a risk rally at the start of the week.

Germany 30: Germany’s top-tier market was afflicted by a dynamic similar to the FTSE’s.

Lloyds: A major brokerage upgraded the stock, lifting it 1%.

Barclays: Broad ‘risk-on’ equated to a moderate gain for Britain’s more international large bank.

Shell: A flat close after a 6.5% run higher in six days.

BP: No.2 Oil Major, which also closed unchanged, has advanced even more than its rival. Since a bottom on 27th December it has notched a run higher of about 8%.


Related tags: Dollar Euro Shares market Sterling Fed UK 100 USD UK Forex Brexit EUR GBP

Latest market news

View more
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
February 21, 2025 05:35 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Dollar articles

US_flag_map_eye
Dollar forecast: NFP and hot inflation expectations trigger DXY rebound - Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 7, 2025 05:00 PM
    Jobs
    NFP Preview: Is the Stage Set for Another Strong Jobs Report (and USD Rally)?
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    February 6, 2025 01:54 PM
      Gold nuggets
      Gold Reaches New All-Time Highs After Tariff Announcements
      By:
      Julian Pineda, CFA
      February 3, 2025 08:35 PM
        Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
        Dollar forecast: DXY remains overall positive after eventful week - Forex Friday
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        November 8, 2024 02:15 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.