Daily Brexit update In search of alternative arrangements

‘Alternative arrangements’ to the backstop are due in coming days

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
January 31, 2019 11:09 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The government will put together a plan for ‘alternative arrangements’ to the Northern Ireland backstop in coming days, says the foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt. In any case, there are no plans for the Prime Minister to return to Brussels, as mandated by this week’s Parliamentary votes, till next week. Senior EU officials—who’ve strongly reiterated opposition to renegotiating backstop proposals in recent days—have also signalled they would rather wait till after another round of voting scheduled for Valentines Day.

There may not be much love lost between Downing Street and Hunt either. After the minister noted that more time might be needed—pointing to an extension of the Article 50 process—"if we ended up approving a deal in the days before March 29”—No. 10 coolly repeated that "The prime minister's position” had not changed. “We will be leaving on March 29”. In the meantime, the new arrangements increasingly look set to cover old ground, with Hunt signalling that “all the different routes that have been discussed” were being considered. That looks like a reference to the technological solutions that were aired (and some might say discredited) early in the process.


Related tags: Brexit

Latest market news

View more
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Today 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Brexit articles

UK Union Jack Flag alongside some European Union flags
EU to UK: No more sausages for you!
By:
June 9, 2021 12:09 PM
    Close-up of bank notes in different currencies
    Currency pair of the week: EUR/USD
    By:
    December 28, 2020 08:37 AM
      UK Union Jack Flag alongside some European Union flags
      Two trades to watch: FTSE, GBP/USD ahead of expected Brexit trade deal
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      December 24, 2020 01:59 AM
        UK Union Jack Flag alongside some European Union flags
        Brexit deal could be reached by Christmas: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP
        By:
        December 23, 2020 01:29 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.