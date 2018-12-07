Daily Brexit update Downing Street full steam ahead for Tuesday

Downing Street has been making it clear that next Tuesday’s ‘meaningful vote’ will go ahead

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
December 7, 2018 8:39 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Daily Brexit update: Downing Street full steam ahead for Tuesday

Downing Street has been making it clear that next Tuesday’s ‘meaningful vote’ will go ahead after a possible postponement was reported. At the same time, loyal MPs have proposed an amendment to the Bill that would enable Parliament to vote on the backstop issue, the most contentious part. The move “won’t cut it”, says the DUP. Plenty of sterling volatility continues to be stoked by a seemingly inexhaustible string of permutations, ahead of Tuesday. Nevertheless, the pound has been constrained in a clear range for three weeks now. For many participants, particularly in sterling, it’s a ‘see you see on Tuesday’ situation.

How this affects our Brexit Top 10 markets:

GBP/USD: Weaker than forecast payrolls just in the rear-view mirror provide context. Yet sterling isn’t benefiting much from the dollar’s latest upset. At $1.2764 just now after a post-payrolls spike to as high as $1.2790, it’s still drifting off the week’s $1.2810 best. Less speculative and more fundamental concerns are taking hold as next week’s seismic vote draws nearer.

GBP/JPY: It’s telling that even sterling’s fastest-moving pair saw its top for the day in the early hours, with barely a spike when supportive flows ought to have appeared after weak U.S. jobs data.

EUR/USD: The euro was able to capitalise vs. dollar on fewer than forecast U.S. jobs. It was returning some of its spike to day highs of $1.1415 at last check, short of Tuesday’s $1.1420 top. Like its pair with sterling and cable, it is ranging rather than progressing.

EUR/GBP: The steadiest sterling pair shows a slight advantage for the pound, though the same conditions prevail as for the biggest sterling market, cable.

UK 100: London’s international market has caught the global ‘risk on’ mood. It has much to do with the size of losses earlier in the week. Most regions still face a down week, though an apparent OPEC breakthrough on supply cuts is adding an element of ‘relief rally’.

Germany 30: Germany’s main market is buoyed for similar reasons that may not have much to do with Brexit on Friday.

Lloyds: The largely static pound and prior negative optics earlier in the week leave Lloyds looking like one of the soberest stocks on Friday with an 18 pence loss. Compare that to Tesco, which rose as much as 5%, leading Europe’s retail sector higher, following a brokerage upgrade.

Barclays: The bounce ahead of Wall Street’s open extends Barclays’ advance given its big exposure to the U.S.

Shell: Shell has a similar tie to the states but trades almost 4% higher mostly on OPEC news.

BP: Iran has agreed to a tentative deal within OPEC whilst other members said they will cut output by 0.8 million barrels a day (bpd). Russia is eyeing a 200,000-bpd reduction.

Related tags: UK Brexit

Latest market news

View more
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
February 21, 2025 05:35 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest UK articles

gpbusd_01
GBP/USD, GBP/JPY: UK CPI in focus after soft prints from NZ, CA
By:
Matt Simpson
July 17, 2024 03:34 AM
    united_kingdom_02
    GBP/USD forecast: Volatility expected with UK data, Powell on tap
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    May 14, 2024 02:43 AM
      inflation_05
      UK, CA, NZ inflation at the helm: The Week Ahead
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      April 12, 2024 03:39 AM
        united_kingdom_03
        GBP/USD, GBP/JPY forecast: Forward returns around the UK Budget
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        March 5, 2024 04:36 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.