Daily Brexit update Backstop backtrack

Downing Street could be having a last-minute change of heart

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
January 29, 2019 1:16 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Downing Street may have left it till the ‘last minute’ to signal a change of heart about the Northern Ireland backstop, a day before Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit bill is due to be debated in Parliament. After May’s spokesman reminded reporters on Monday that the fall-back mechanism to avoid a hard border in Ireland was “rejected by MPs by a very significant margin”, multiple reports emerged that the PM is urging supporters to vote in favour of an amendment to be proposed on Tuesday that calls for “alternative arrangements”. The amendment is supposed to be tabled by the chairman of the influential group of backbench Tories known as the 1922 Committee, Graham Brady. This suggests it might garner broader support outside the cabinet. It’s as yet unclear exactly what the ‘alternative arrangements’ are exactly though. Brady points to a possible legally binding ‘annex’ to the withdrawal treaty (including the backstop) clarifying that the backstop is temporary. 

Even if (and it’s a gargantuan ‘if’) Parliament does back this idea, there is of course the not inconsiderable matter of the EU’s frequent adamant insistences that the backstop can’t be tampered with. “There will be no more negotiations on the Withdrawal Agreement” noted one senior German European Commission official on Monday. Another point of caution is that Theresa May has not deviated in public from her view that “there is no alternative” to the backstop. So, the intrigue deepens. There are ever more signs of the kind noted last week showing that views of the Government and Brexit supporting rebels are beginning to converge, with both slowly moving away from intransigent positions. But convergence is not happening quickly enough to equate to compromise. And the European Union’s stance on the backstop remains a formidable obstacle. Consequently, one of the Brexit-weakening amendments set to be voted on tomorrow still has a much better chance of winning broad Parliamentary support than the unadulterated Bill. Fittingly, sterling’s consolidation on Monday, after a 2.41% hike last week, is amounting to a slip of just 0.3%.

Related tags: May Sterling UK Europe Brexit

Latest market news

View more
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Today 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest May articles

European trading week starts on a cautious note
By:
Fiona Cincotta
July 22, 2019 06:00 AM
    Sterling can get its Johnson on for a spell
    By:
    Global author
    May 24, 2019 02:42 PM
      FTSE propped up by Trump's trade olive branch
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      May 24, 2019 05:49 AM
        Sterling delays the inevitable
        By:
        Global author
        May 23, 2019 12:14 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.