Czech National Bank leaves rates unchanged despite soaring inflation; USD/CZK

August 5, 2022 4:35 AM
29 views
Graphic of trading data chart

The Czech National Bank left rates unchanged earlier today at 7%.  Some analysts saw a chance of a hike by as much as 50bps, as the central bank has tightened rates by 675bps since June 2021.  In addition, the Czech National Bank said that it would use all available tools to contain excess volatility in the Koruna. The June CPI, released on July 13th, showed that inflation increased to its highest reading since December 1993 at 17.2% YoY as food and energy prices continued to rise!  The July CPI for the Czech Republic will be released next week. However, the preliminary Q2 GDP fell to 0.2% from 0.9% in Q1, though analysts were expecting a reading of -0.4%.

What are emerging markets?

The USD/CZK has been moving higher in an ascending wedge pattern since mid-February, when Russia began building up troops on the Ukraine border.  On the day of the invasion, USD/CZK rose over 2%,  Over the course of the next 6 days, the emerging market pair moved from a low of 21.9563 to a high of 23.9246, an increase of nearly 9.3%.  Price held just below horizontal resistance at the highs from June 2020 near 23.9981.  The pair then pulled back, but began making higher highs and higher lows, forming an ascending wedge. On July 12th, USD/CZK reached its highest level since the week of May 25th, 2020, as the pair ran into additional horizontal resistance. USD/CZK is currently trading near the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level from the highs of March 2020 to the lows of May 25th, 2021, near 24.0297.  Notice how price made 3 higher highs as the RSI made 3 lower highs, just as we saw with AUD/NZD. This is a sign that USD/CZK may be ready for a pullback.

20220804 usdczk daily ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

 

Trade USD/CZK now: Login or Open a new account!

• Open an account in the UK
• Open an account in Australia
• Open an account in Singapore

 

Expectations are that price will break lower out of an ascending wedge.  The target for the pattern is a 100% retracement, which in this case is near 21.1523.  However, if price is to get there, it will first have to pass through the bottom trendline of the ascending wedge near 23.8100 and then horizontal support at 22.9325 and 22.2692. However, if USD/CZK is just pulling back in an uptrend, the first level of resistance is at the highs from July 12th and prior resistance near 24.6469. If price continues higher, the next resistance level is at the top trendline of the pattern, near 25.2000.

The Czech National Bank left rates unchanged at 7% today, despite the latest inflation reading of 17.2% YoY.  Will the USD/CZK continue to move higher?  It could, however it may have to wait until after the July inflation reading next week.  And don’t forget about the ascending wedge and the price/RSI pattern.  If price breaks below the bottom trendline of the wedge, it could retracement 100% of the move!

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.


Related tags: Trade Ideas Forex USD CZK Czech

Latest market news

View more
Dow Jones Forecast :Stocks rally after Fed cuts rates & GDP accelerates
Today 01:27 PM
EUR/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 07:31 AM
AUD/JPY prints swing high ahead of BOJ: Asian Open Date – 27th July 2023
Yesterday 11:18 PM
Traders hope for rate cuts, Nasdaq tops out?
Yesterday 07:08 PM
Fed Meeting Instant Analysis: USD/JPY Slips as Fed Flips Fully Data Dependent
Yesterday 07:04 PM
S&P500 Forecast :Caution ahead of the Fed & after mixed tech earnings
Yesterday 01:06 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
EUR/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
By:
Fiona Cincotta
Today 07:31 AM
    AUD/JPY prints swing high ahead of BOJ: Asian Open Date – 27th July 2023
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 11:18 PM
      Yen, Euros and dollar currency bills and notes
      Euro to US dollar analysis: EUR/USD in focus with FOMC, ECB rate decisions looming
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Yesterday 12:37 PM
        Research
        Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – July 26, 2023
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        Yesterday 12:02 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.