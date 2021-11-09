Cryptoassets Weekly: Increasingly Bitcoin-Friendly Politicians and Fast & Furious Money

A growing number of US politicians have become more Bitcoin-friendly amid mid-term elections...

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 10, 2021 2:18 AM
Gold bitcoin superimposed on chart
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The following report is a guest contribution from Youwei Yang, PhD. Youwei is the Director of Financial Analytics at StoneX. In the coming weeks, we look forward to bringing you more of this deep-dive, institutional-level research from our partners at StoneX. If you find this report interesting, please consider subscribing to Youwei’s research directly to receive all of his insights directly and review past reports.

We have lightly edited the text for clarity.

 

Crypto Market Cap: $3 Trillion

BTC: ~$66K    ETH: $4750 (New ATH!)

DeFi TVL: $269.3 Billion   

 

MACRO & MONEY FLOW:

Stocks continue to build momentum and experience money inflows, while running up to one after another record high, as the Federal Reserve starts to taper with a gradual pace in the next 8 months that didn’t surprise the markets. In addition, the passage of the infrastructure bill over the weekend has further eased the already supportive fiscal and monetary environment. Besides, the rising inflation and wages, better-than-expected job reports, as well as the lowering treasury yields, are together boosting stocks, commodities, as well as cryptos. There’s simply too much money in the system (M2 money supply up $5.5 trillion or up 35% from pre-pandemic levels) to find a place to sit, and crypto seems to be a hot and interesting spot – the total crypto market capitalization recently surpassed the remarkable level of $3 trillion. Moreover, a growing number of politicians have become more Bitcoin-friendly amid mid-term elections, with New York City’s mayor-elect saying he wants to be paid in Bitcoin and developing the city to become more Bitcoin-friendly, adding on to already very friendly places like Miami and Wyoming. The mayors of Jackson, TN, and Tampa, FL, have also committed to convert their next paychecks into bitcoin. The community expectation is that more places and people will follow suit, as each one chases the others to become the innovative center of crypto development.

1Youwei

Source: St. Louis Fed

 

SENTIMENT:

The Metaverse and Zootopia craze has calmed a bit, while attention on the Squid Game coin rose as the Netflix TV show topped global viewership lists! Getting used to the speed of money in crypto is critical; it is the game of Fast & Furious in money. Some anonymous team quickly developed Squid Game token seeing the TV show’s popularity, the price went up from a few cents to near a thousand dollars, and then it quickly dropped back to near zero, bilking 40,000 retail investors’ money with total losses of more than $170 million.

 2Youwei

Source: CoinMarketCap

Seperately, Edward Gaming’s (EDG) victory in the World Championship for League of Legends has boosted the price of EDG coin suddenly, followed by a drop. These stories, added on top of the MEME craze around the Metaverse and Zootopia themes the last few weeks, really worries me, about the development of the crypto community and the potential to attract regulations. As much excitement crypto becomes more mainstream with ETF development and inclusions in the infrastructure bill, the details in it still worth digging into and potentially worrying – futures contango and backwardation, unrealized capital gains taxes, and more rigorous transaction / trading reporting for tax and AML / KYC purposes as crypto exchanges navigate their way to become more regulated and on the ground.

3youwei

Source: CoinMarketCap

 

FUNDAMENTALS: Web3 and Layer2, the New Concepts for Real?

The new and evolving innovations of blockchain technology, such as Web 3 and Layer2 projects, have been trying to improve the scalability of blockchain and internet activities, and that theme continues to gain investment and fundamental progress. These trends show the growing and prospering ecosystem building around the crypto economy, alongside with the mainstream attention Bitcoin and Ether have been gaining. The “hodling” culture continues to firm as exchange balance of Bitcoin remains low, and as people hold and stake to wait for higher prices, the supply shortage may persist as long as no major black swan event occurs.

4youwei

Source: Coin98

5youwei

Source: Glassnode

 

If you enjoyed this report, please consider subscribing to Youwei’s research directly to receive all of his insights immediately and review past reports.

Related tags: Bitcoin USD Ethereum USD Cryptocurrencies

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Bitcoin USD articles

crypto_03
Oil Wipes Out 2025 Gains, Bitcoin Holds Above $100,000
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
January 28, 2025 10:00 AM
    Bitcoin_eye
    Bitcoin toys with a record high, but volumes signal a warning
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    January 22, 2025 05:07 AM
      Bitcoin Update: Buyers Struggle to Break Key Resistance at $106k
      By:
      Julian Pineda, CFA
      January 21, 2025 05:49 PM
        Gold bitcoin superimposed on chart
        Bitcoin Analysis: Will Bears Break Through the 90k Barrier?
        By:
        Julian Pineda, CFA
        January 13, 2025 10:07 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.