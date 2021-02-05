Crypto craze continues ETHUSD at alltime highs as DeFi dominates

Unlike the “all fluff, no substance” ICO boom that propelled ETH/USD to record highs in 2017, the current rally is being driven by growing adoption of the network itself

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
February 6, 2021 1:40 AM
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

Crypto craze continues: ETH/USD at all-time highs as DeFi dominates

For an asset class that’s only a little more than a decade old, cryptoassets have already gone through a several full market cycles, allowing astute traders to draw conclusions about how the market may perform moving forward.

For instance, Bitcoin (the closest thing to a “blue chip” asset in the space) tends to outperform through crypto bear markets and has historically been the first to rally early in bull market cycles. We saw this exact dynamic play out through the 2018 bear market, with Bitcoin rallying strongly through H1 2019 and again starting in Q4 2020.

At a certain point, Bitcoin has historically “passed the torch” to major altcoins like Ethereum and Litecoin. The price action since the start of 2021 seems to reflect this shift to a middle-aged bull market in the broader cryptoasset ecosystem. Since New Year’s Day, Ethereum has more than doubled from $730 to above $1600, whereas Bitcoin has gained “only” 29% as of writing.

What’s driving ETH/USD?

Unlike the “all fluff, no substance” ICO boom that propelled ETH/USD to record highs in Q4 2017, the current rally in Ethereum is being driven by growing adoption of decentralized applications (dApps) built on the platform. In particular, decentralized finance (DeFi) applications that allow individuals to conduct financial transactions without traditional finance intermediaries are seeing rapid adoption. According to DeFiPulse, the US dollar value locked in DeFi applications sits at $35B, roughly triple what it was at the start of December. In other words, ETH/USD is rising because the entire Ethereum network is more useful than it’s ever been before.

ETH/USD technical analysis

Not surprisingly, the tripling in the amount invested in DeFi since the start of December has been almost perfectly reflected in a tripling in the price of Ethereum over that same period. As we go to press, ETH/USD is testing the 127% Fibonacci extension of the 2018 collapse near $1800. At the same time, the daily RSI indicator is showing a bearish divergence, signaling that buying pressure may be waning as prices approach resistance:

Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital

If price stalls out near $1800, we could see a short-term pullback toward previous-resistance-turned-support and the rising 21-day EMA in the mid-$1400s.

That said, with fundamental adoption growing rapidly, traders are likely to buy up any near-term dips in ETH/USD, so traders shouldn’t be surprised if the price of this exciting new asset reaches $2000 or higher in the coming weeks.


Related tags: Cryptocurrencies Ethereum USD Bitcoin USD

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Today 05:09 PM
Gold Rallies to Fresh ATH as $3k Battle Begins
Today 04:54 PM
Oil Forecast: Bearish Pressure Pushes WTI Toward the $70 Zone
Today 04:30 PM
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rebounds after last week's losses
Today 01:30 PM
DAX forecast: German election lifts sentiment, but gains likely capped
Today 12:30 PM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Cryptocurrencies articles

Gold bitcoin superimposed on chart
Bitcoin Forecast: Is the Rally Losing its Steam?
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
November 15, 2024 08:34 AM
    Market trader analysing data
    EUR/USD, FTSE and ETH/USD analysis - Technical Tuesday, March 12, 2024
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    March 12, 2024 11:00 AM
      Gold bitcoin superimposed on chart
      Bitcoin, Ethereum analysis: Awaiting a break in BTC/USD and ETH/USD
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      May 23, 2023 04:09 PM
        Bank notes of different currencies
        The history of money
        By:
        Ryan Thaxton
        April 27, 2023 02:08 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.