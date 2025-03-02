Crude Oil Week Ahead: Ukraine Tensions, Trade Wars, and NFPs

Crude Oil Week Ahead: A mix of declining consumer confidence, escalating trade war tensions, and geopolitical uncertainties—intensified by the latest Zelensky-Trump dispute—is fueling major uncertainty across commodities in March.

Razam 125x125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Monday 1:00 AM
Oil refinery
Razam 125x125
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Key Events

  • The EU and UK step in to support Ukraine following the Zelensky-Trump dispute
  • Trade war risks between the US, Canada, Mexico, China, and the EU escalate this month
  • Chinese Manufacturing PMIs return to expansion territory
  • Key US economic indicators are set for release this week, increasing market volatility risks amid market tensions

Geopolitical Uncertainty: Ukraine, US, and Russian Relations

Major geopolitical developments are in focus this month, with the Ukraine-US deal unraveling, EU and UK defense commitments increasing, and trade wars approaching. Following a heated exchange between President Zelensky and former President Trump on Friday, the EU, UK, and Ukraine convened an emergency meeting in London to address the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

As the EU moves to reinforce its security and bolster support for Ukraine, downside risks for the euro and upside risks for oil prices may materialize on Monday amid escalating tensions. French President Emmanuel Macron, in a late Saturday interview, stated that he aims to build a “rapid, massive European financing capacity” to strengthen EU strategic autonomy and common defense, presenting a long-term alternative to NATO (Source: Bloomberg).

Get our exclusive guide to oil trading in 2025

Trade War Risks and Scheduled Tariffs in March

Beyond the Russia-Ukraine conflict, escalating tariff and trade war tensions between the US, China, Mexico, and Canada, set to take effect starting March 4th, are fueling concerns over economic growth and oil demand uncertainty. While the Russia-Ukraine crisis could temporarily boost oil prices as a geopolitical hedge, the broader negative oil demand outlook and oil’s primary bearish trajectory remain dominant market forces.

Key US Economic Data Releases This Week

Adding to market uncertainty, major US economic indicators will also be released this week, including:

  • ISM Manufacturing PMI (Monday)
  • ISM Services PMI (Wednesday)
  • Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) report (Friday), which will be closely watched given persistent inflation risks

These releases are expected to impact oil demand projections, shaping near-term price movements.

Technical Analysis: Quantifying Uncertainties

Crude Oil Week Ahead: 3-Day Time Frame – Log Scale

Crude Oil Week Ahead: USOIL_2025-03-02_15-37-53

Source: Tradingview

Oil’s support above $68.70 suggests potential for an upside move, particularly if geopolitical risks continue to escalate. Key resistance levels to watch are $71.30, $73.00, and $75.50, where the primary downtrend—in place since 2022—could limit any recovery attempts.

On the downside, immediate support lies at $66 and $64, with a clean close below $64 likely to weaken oil’s structure significantly, potentially driving prices toward the psychological $60 level. A break below $60 would expose $55, aligning with the 0.618 Fibonacci retracement of the 2020–2022 uptrend. In an extreme bearish scenario, prices could drop further toward $49.

Final Thought:  With geopolitical tensions, trade war risks, and key US economic data converging, crude oil faces a highly volatile trading environment in March. While short-term supply risks may support oil prices, weak economic sentiment and trade disruptions could reinforce the long-term bearish trend.

Written by Razan Hilal, CMT

Follow on X: @Rh_waves

Related tags: Crude Oil Russia Ukraine conflict Trump Technical Analysis

Latest market news

View more
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Halts Eight-Week Rally
Today 06:00 AM
EUR/USD Outlook: Ukraine, Tariffs, ECB and NFP all in focus
Yesterday 11:00 PM
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Snaps Back Before $3k Test
Yesterday 04:00 PM
USD/JPY Weekly Outlook: Interest Rate Grip Weakens, Eyes on Payrolls & Powell
Yesterday 09:00 AM
Weekly Equities Forecast: Broadcom, Target & JD.com
Yesterday 02:00 AM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Jump, CAD Punished by Trump Tariffs
February 28, 2025 05:35 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Crude Oil articles

Crude Oil Rebounds Amid Apparent Short-Covering Rally, but Will Bulls Return?
By:
Matt Simpson
February 28, 2025 12:54 AM
    Oil_rig
    Crude Oil, Gold Outlook: Peace Deals Favor Oil and Gold Bears
    By:
    Razan Hilal, CMT
    February 26, 2025 08:29 AM
      Energy
      Oil Forecast: Bearish Pressure Pushes WTI Toward the $70 Zone
      By:
      Julian Pineda, CFA
      February 24, 2025 04:30 PM
        Oil refinery
        Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
        By:
        Razan Hilal, CMT
        February 23, 2025 02:00 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.