Crude Oil Week Ahead: OPEC Report, IEA Report, and Supply Concerns

Crude Oil Week Ahead: the crude oil market is expected to remain volatile this week with the Chinese economic stimulus, shifts in US monetary policy expectations, and supply concerns between hurricanes and geopolitical tensions. This will coincide with the release of OPEC and IEA Oil monthly reports and 2024-2025 forecasts.

Razam 125x125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Sunday 11:59 PM
Oil_rig
Razam 125x125
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Key Events

  • OPEC Monthly Report (Monday)
  • IEA Monthly Report (Tuesday)
  • Chinese Q3 GDP (Friday)
  • US Hurricane Activity
  • Ongoing Geopolitical Conflicts
  • Technical Analysis: USOIL

OPEC Monthly Report

Historically, global oil demand averaged 1.4 million barrels per day (mb/d) prior to COVID-19. In its September report, OPEC downgraded its demand growth forecast for 2024 to 2.0 mb/d and 1.7 mb/d for 2025, with supply growth projections of 1.2 mb/d in 2024 and 1.1 mb/d in 2025. However, recent developments, including Chinese economic stimulus measures and escalating geopolitical tensions, could impact these forecasts. This week’s OPEC report will be closely monitored for any updates reflecting these evolving conditions.

IEA Monthly Report

Similarly, the International Energy Agency (IEA) has also adjusted its oil demand outlook downward, mainly due to the economic slowdown in China. The latest Chinese stimulus initiatives are still in their early stages, and their effects have yet to fully materialize.

Get our exclusive guide to oil trading in Q4 2024

Monetary Policies: US – China

Recent U.S. economic data has pointed to a less aggressive cycle of monetary easing, which implies more modest support for oil demand and economic growth. In contrast, China is pursuing a more aggressive approach to stimulus as it aims to hit a 5% GDP growth target. If these measures succeed, they could prompt an upward revision in global oil demand, particularly in Q4 2024 and into 2025.

Ongoing Geopolitical Conflicts

Geopolitical tensions are escalating across various regions, posing risks to global economic growth and, more directly, to oil supply. These conflicts have the potential to disrupt key oil-producing regions and facilities, adding upward pressure to oil prices. This uncertainty is driving market participants to hedge against potential supply shocks, often through call options, as they anticipate further price gains.

Technical Analysis

Crude Oil Weekly Outlook: USOIL – 3Day Time Frame – Log Scale

Crude Oil Week Ahead: USOIL_2024-10-13_16-30-47

Source: Tradingview

Oil prices closed the volatile week at a price of 75.26 below the borders of the primary consolidation. With oil volatility pressured below that pattern, a bias towards the bear side can still be considered. However, given supply disruption risks between Hurricanes and geopolitical tensions, further upside risk for oil prices remains possible on the charts.

Bullish Scenario:

A breakout in the 3-day relative strength index (RSI) above the resistance line formed by the lower highs between April and July 2024 could signal the start of a bullish move. If prices close above the 76-mark, a retest of 80, 83.50, and 86 levels could follow.

Bearish Scenario:

In tandem with the primary bearish track of oil prices beyond supply disruption risks, a close below 70 can drag oil prices back towards the key 65 level before extending a bearish scenario back towards 60-58.

--- Written by Razan Hilal, CMT – on X: @Rh_waves

Related tags: Energy Crude Oil Crude Oil Weekly Outlook OPEC IEA

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Forecast: Declining Demand vs Supply Risk
Today 11:06 AM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:30 AM
AUD/USD: Aussie jumps, RBA rate cut bets pared on another monster jobs report
Today 01:28 AM
EUR/USD: Unloved and oversold as traders pile into dovish ECB rate cut bets
Yesterday 10:27 PM
AUD/USD sinks to 5-week low ahead of jobs, ASX futures reach ATH
Yesterday 10:26 PM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Nears Major Decision Point
Yesterday 07:22 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Energy articles

Oil_rig
Crude Oil Outlook Upside Potential in Question
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
October 9, 2024 08:50 AM
    Oil drilling in sea
    Crude oil analysis: What now for Brent prices?
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    October 2, 2024 12:30 PM
      Oil_rig
      Crude oil outlook: WTI shrugs off stockpiles data as growth concerns linger
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      September 25, 2024 03:00 PM
        Oil refinery
        Crude Oil Forecast: Weak Demand and Growing Bearish Sentiment
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        September 16, 2024 04:31 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.