Crude Oil Week Ahead: OPEC Meeting, Key US Data, and Key Levels

Crude Oil Week Ahead: Crude oil faces volatility risks ahead of the OPEC meeting, now rescheduled for Thursday to accommodate all members and avoid a clash with the Gulf Summit. Sideways price movements persist, leaning towards a bearish bias for 2025.

Razam 125x125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
December 2, 2024 12:00 AM
Oil refinery
Razam 125x125
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Key Events

  • Oil prices closed November with a bearish bias
  • OPEC JMMC Meetings are expected to delay output hikes for Q1 2025
  • Key US economic data introduces volatility risks for the US Dollar and Oil
  • Technical Analysis: USOIL and UKOIL

OPEC Plans vs. Trump and China

OPEC’s plan to unwind output cuts through 2025 is met with bearish risks from contracting Chinese demand and Trump’s “drill baby drill” agenda. Bessant’s 3-3-3 plan further complicates the outlook for oil prices, which now sit cautiously above the 4-year support zone established in December 2021.

Supply quotas pose a two-edged sword for OPEC members. While output cuts limit revenue growth, raising production risks pushing oil prices lower. Trump’s administration could amplify this risk with their aim to slash prices down by up to 50%, potentially impacting OPEC’s market share.

Find my further insights on the OPEC meeting on: MarketWatch: Trump’s Oil Drilling Plans May Pose a Big Problem for OPEC

US Data: ISM PMI and Non-Farm Payrolls

Upcoming US economic data could shape crude oil trends, particularly through its impact on the US Dollar. Key indicators, such as ISM Manufacturing and Services PMI, will influence demand expectations depending on signals of economic growth or contraction. Following the dominating effect of the OPEC meeting decisions, the Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) report on Friday could have an outsized effect by providing insights into employment levels, a critical factor in assessing potential oil demand.

Technical Analysis: Quantifying Uncertainties

Crude Oil Week Ahead: USOIL - 3-Day Time Frame – Log Scale

Crude Oil Week Ahead: USOIL_2024-11-29_16-52-15

Source: Tradingview

As previously mentioned, the 4-year support zone between levels 64 and 65 remains intact, alongside upside risks driven by ongoing geopolitical conflicts. The longer crude consolidates between 64 and 76, the steeper any eventual breakout is likely to be.

The minor consolidation above the 65 support is extending shoulders.

Upside Scenario: A break above resistance levels 72.30 and 76 could pave the way towards 80 and 84, solidifying bullish scenarios on the chart.

Downside Scenario: A decisive break below the 64-support could drive prices toward 58 and 55, with the potential to extend further to 49 and 39.

Get our exclusive guide to oil trading in Q4 2024

Crude Oil Week Ahead: UKOIL - 3-Day Time Frame – Log Scale

Crude Oil Week Ahead: UKOIL_2024-11-29_16-37-03

Source: Tradingview

In a similar analysis to USOIL, UKOIL is holding above the 68-69 support zone, extending from December 2021 lows. Unlike USOIL, Brent has tested the bottom of its declining channel, originating from the 2023 highs. The scenarios are the following:

Bullish Scenario: Failure to break below 68 could see prices rebound towards resistance at 81.30 and 84.30. Further gains could reach 88.60 and 94, signaling a potential long-term bullish trend.

Bearish Scenario: A decisive break below 68 could extend losses to 59 (0.618 Fibonacci retracement of the 2020–2022 uptrend), with further downside risks toward 53 and 43 if the 59 support is broken.

--- Written by Razan Hilal, CMT – on X: @Rh_waves

Related tags: Crude Oil OPEC meeting Technical analysis US NFP Week ahead Commodities

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/CAD Breakout Unfolds
Today 05:14 PM
AUD/USD, USD/CAD, NZD/USD: Commodity Currencies Hitch a Ride on China’s Yield Curve Rollercoaster
Today 01:40 AM
ASX 200 Analysis: Santa’s rally timing could be down to the Fed
Yesterday 10:06 PM
US Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Approaches November 2023 Low
Yesterday 07:45 PM
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Resistance Intact Ahead of Fed/BoE
Yesterday 06:00 PM
FOMC Preview: Cut Then “Prudent Pause” from Powell?
Yesterday 04:12 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Crude Oil articles

Oil refinery
Crude Oil Week Ahead: China, PMIs, and FOMC Meeting
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
December 15, 2024 01:00 PM
    Crude Oil, Gold Forecast: China and Geopolitics Revive Oil and Gold Trends
    By:
    Razan Hilal, CMT
    December 12, 2024 09:33 AM
      Oil refinery
      Crude Oil Week Ahead: Middle East Reforms, Chinese Data, and US Inflation
      By:
      Razan Hilal, CMT
      December 8, 2024 01:00 PM
        Oil_rig
        Crude oil outlook: WTI break down increasingly likely despite OPEC+ efforts
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        December 6, 2024 11:49 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.