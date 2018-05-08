Crude oil turns volatile as Iran decision looms

Crude oil turned volatile on conflicting reports about Iran deal earlier today, with US President Donald Trump set to announce his country’s decision in just over an hour at 19:00 BST.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 8, 2018 10:30 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Crude oil turned volatile on conflicting reports about Iran deal earlier today, with US President Donald Trump set to announce his country’s decision in just over an hour at 19:00 BST. Prices initially dropped 3% when a report by Bloomberg cited CNN suggesting that Donald Trump will not withdraw his country from the international deal offering Iran relief from sanctions in return for dropping its nuclear weapons development programme. However moments later, it was all back to square one. Oil priced jumped as it became clear that headline was not accurate. Apparently, CNN had actually reported that Trump would restore sanctions that had been suspended. Also pointing towards the US exiting the accord was a headline from New York Times which cited a person briefed on the conversation that Trump told French President Emmanuel Macron this morning that he plans to announce the withdrawal of the US from the Iran nuclear deal.

The flurry of conflicting reports meant it was a volatile session for oil, but conditions could get even more unstable once Donald Trump announces the US government’s actual position. If the US does actually pull out then oil prices could go further higher, at least in the short-term outlook. What it does next depends on the other countries. If they also exit the deal then this would be bullish for oil as Iranian oil exports will shrink again. However, it is important to note that the markets may have already priced in the potential withdrawal of the US from the 2015 agreement. What’s more they might strike some sort of a fudge deal which would effectively still allow allies to continue purchasing Iranian oil, except the US. Consequently, we may actually see oil prices drop, perhaps after an initial pop higher. In fact, this potential outcome should not come as major surprise as traders often employ or expect the “buy the rumour, sell the news” strategy.

So in the event the US pulls out of the Iran deal then I reckon Brent oil will probably go as high as $77.00-$77.50 before potentially heading lower again. This level was a previous support level that broke down back in November 2014. This is also where a 161.8% Fibonacci extension level converges, making it a key technical area. But the technical the technical outlook for oil his still bullish. That’s because Brent is still holding its own above the last low of $72.50 prior to the latest rally. In other words, it hasn’t created a lower low yet. When and if it does then we can predict with a higher degree of confidence a potential drop in oil prices. Meanwhile the momentum indicator RSI is in a state of negative divergence with price, suggesting the bullish momentum is weakening. So it may be due a correction of some sort anyway.


Related tags: Brent

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Brent articles

Crude_oil_USD
Crude Oil Analysis: US Oil and UK Oil Breach Critical Support Zones
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
July 16, 2024 12:09 PM
    Oil drilling in sea
    Crude oil analysis: Could oil prices stage a recovery?
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    May 7, 2024 05:00 PM
      Energy
      Crude oil analysis – February 21, 2024
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 21, 2024 03:30 PM
        Oil rig in the sea
        Crude Oil Analysis: WTI, Brent Bounce, OPEC+ Uncertainty Remains
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        November 28, 2023 09:05 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.