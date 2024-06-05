Crude oil reverses hard on improved demand outlook, delivering bullish technical signal

With a solid US ISM services PMI print and rate cut from the Bank of Canada (BoC) helping to fuel the soft-landing narrative, the rout in WTI crude oil reversed on Wednesday, delivering a bullish technical pattern that points to the potential of further gains ahead.

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Thursday 8:43 AM
Oil extraction
David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • WTI crude oil bounced over $1 per barrel on Wednesday
  • News regarding the demand outlook was far more bullish than prior sessions
  • Bullish engulfing candle points to possibility of an extension of the bounce

With a solid US ISM services PMI print and rate cut from the Bank of Canada (BoC) helping to fuel the soft-landing narrative, the rout in WTI crude oil reversed on Wednesday, delivering a bullish technical pattern that points to the potential of further gains ahead.

WTI squeezes on improved demand outlook

Having plunged 10% in five sessions, marking a technical correction, crude was always vulnerable to a squeeze should incoming data not fit the prevailing bearish narrative. That played out perfectly on Wednesday with WTI shooting higher on a noticeably improved demand outlook.

The ISM non-manufacturing PMI revealed the giant US services sector returned to growth in May, driven by business activity improving at the fastest rate in three years.

The headline index jumped to 53.8 from 49.4, hitting highs not seen since August. The figure was above every economist forecast provided to Reuters. The report's business activity index surged 10.3 points to 61.2, the highest level since November 2022. New order growth also accelerated.

Importantly, inflationary pressures eased while employment declined at a slower pace, boosting the prospects for rate cuts from the Federal Reserve and delivery of a soft economic landing which would be ideal for crude demand.

Adding to positivity generated by the ISM report, the Bank of Canada became the first G7 central bank to begin cutting interest rates this cycle, trimming its overnight rate to 4.75% from 5%, the first reduction in four years.

While largely expected by  markets and economists alike, comments from BoC Governor Tiff Macklem following the decision were perceived to be neutral to dovish in nature, keeping the possibility of a follow-up rate cut in July on the table.

Get our exclusive guide to oil trading in Q2 2024

Bullish engulfing candle points to upside risks

As seen on the daily chart, the upward thrust helped deliver a bullish engulfing candle, a technical signal that is often seen around market tops and bottoms. While volumes were nothing to write home about on Wednesday, casting some doubt about the sustainability of the bounce, it came on the back of decent volumes in the prior session were bearish move stalled, hinting that buyers may be slowly starting to get the upper hand.

crude june 6

Adding to the bullish technical pattern, the downtrend in RSI has also broken, pointing to a potential shift in momentum. With the price sitting just above $74 per barrel, traders keen to buy the bullish signal could so at these levels with a tight stop below $74 for protection. Possible trade targets include $75.55 or $76.80.

The price action in the coming days will also be scrutinised for longer-term directional risks with WTI remaining well below the 200-week moving average. It had been broken or tested on 14 separate occasions since early 2023 without ever closing below it prior to this rout, making Friday’s close an important one from a market psychology perspective.

wti june 6 weekly

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: WTI Crude Oil Commodities Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
ASX 200 looks set to benefit from Wall Street’s record highs: Asian Open
Today 11:02 PM
Crude oil forecast: WTI holds key support after sharp sell-off
Today 06:15 PM
S&P500 Forecast: SPX rises after weak ADP payrolls boost rate cut expectations
Today 01:20 PM
EURUSD Outlook: ECB Rate Cut vs U.S. Macro Developments
Today 01:19 PM
USD/CAD forecast: Investors eye BOC and ISM PMI ahead of NFP
Today 10:55 AM
EUR/USD, FTSE Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:20 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest WTI articles

Oil rig on an grey day
Demand to drive WTI crude moves with supply-side now accounted for
By:
David Scutt
Yesterday 06:35 AM
    Energy
    Crude oil analysis: WTI plunges on demand fears as OPEC+ fails to lift prices
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    June 3, 2024 04:29 PM
      Energy
      WTI crude softens post OPEC+, back in the sweet spot for bulls
      By:
      David Scutt
      June 3, 2024 12:31 AM
        Oil rig on an grey day
        Crude Oil Forecast: WTI, Brent Battle Strong USD Ahead of OPEC+
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        May 29, 2024 06:45 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.