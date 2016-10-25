crude oil regains poise 2680052016

Crude prices have been able to recoup a big chunk of the losses they suffered on Monday afternoon. At the time of this writing, Brent […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 25, 2016 11:30 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Crude prices have been able to recoup a big chunk of the losses they suffered on Monday afternoon. At the time of this writing, Brent oil was trading at $51.60 a barrel, a good $1 better off compared to the low hit on Monday, while WTI was trading at $50.75, likewise $1 higher from its corresponding low. As a result of the recovery, oil prices have moved back into the consolidative range they had been stuck in for more than two weeks now. It could be a long wait until the November 30 meeting.

The fact that oil prices are unwilling to fall further suggests market participants are still not convinced that a deal by the OPEC and Russia to curb production will fall apart, even if recent comments from various oil ministers point that way. After all, Iraq now also wants to be except from production cuts, like Iran and a few other OPEC members. Russia, on the other hand, is prepare to freeze its output while Saudi Arabia is willing to cut production only because they know that due to seasonal factors, demand is going to fall anyway. Still, hopes that a production cut or freeze will be agreed upon are not completely dashed and should the OPEC and Russia reach an agreement then this should lend further support to oil prices in the short-term.

In the long-term, U.S. and other shale producers will likely take advantage of higher prices to increase production once again, which should put a ceiling to prices. In the US, the recent sharp rise in drilling activity suggests that shale producers are already happy and willing to do that at prices around $50 a barrel. That being said, US commercial crude oil stocks have been falling sharply too in recent weeks. If the trend continues, then oil prices could rise a further $10-$15 in the near-term outlook until the impact of higher drilling activity puts a limit to prices.

From a technical point of view, Brent oil continues to trade in a relatively tight range after another attempt to break above the $52.85 resistance level failed recently. But after Monday’s sell-off, short-term support at $51.20 again held on a closing basis. What’s more, Brent still remains, somewhat comfortably, above the psychologically-important $50 handle and also above the key 50- and 200-day moving averages. The fact that these averages are pointing higher tells us objectively that the trend is indeed still bullish relative to the past 50-200 days. Oil’s hesitation has allowed the momentum indicator RSI to unwind from “overbought” levels of around 70, mainly through time than price. This is bullish in my view. The bulls now need to see a reversal-looking candlestick formation on oil or the breakdown of some short-term resistance levels. The bears on the other hand will want to see the breakdown of the bullish trend line, which still looks miles away. These market participants will nevertheless grow in confidence should the $52.20 support gives way on a closing basis now.

16-10-25-brent

Related tags: Crude Oil OPEC trading Brent Oil

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Crude Oil articles

Oil refinery
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
Yesterday 02:00 PM
    Oil refinery
    Crude Oil Week Ahead: Are Upside Hedging Risks Fading?
    By:
    Razan Hilal, CMT
    February 16, 2025 02:00 PM
      Oil_rig
      Crude oil forecast: Could WTI rebound despite large crude stocks build?
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 12, 2025 04:08 PM
        Market chart
        Oil and Gold Rise on Trump's Negotiation Tactics
        By:
        Razan Hilal, CMT
        February 11, 2025 07:32 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.