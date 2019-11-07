Crude oil rebounds to potential resistance amid risk rally

However, it remains to be seen whether today’s gains can be sustained.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 7, 2019 10:33 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Oil prices fell sharply on Wednesday on the back of a big rise in US crude inventories, which raised excess supply worries, before rebounding again this morning along with other risk assets thanks to rising optimism over a US-China trade deal, which boosted the demand outlook for oil. As a result of these conflicting factors, the price of oil rose back to where it had been hanging around for the past few days by late afternoon UK time: $57.50.

However, it remains to be seen whether today’s gains can be sustained. With US crude inventories climbing consistently over the past few weeks and Saudi’s oil output returning to normal very quickly following those attacks on its infrastructure in mid-September, the potential upside looks set to be limited over the medium term. Indeed, according to OPEC’s own estimates, the global demand growth is forecast to slow from around 1.4 million barrels per day in 2018 to “around 0.5 million bpd towards the end of the next decade." This therefore reduces the call on OPEC crude oil supply. The cartel must maintain its ongoing production agreement with the likes of Russia if they are to provide any real long-term challenge to US shale. So, while further short-term gains cannot be ruled out, the upside looks limited from here.

Although WTI created a bearish engulfing candle on the daily following yesterday’s sell-off, we have not seen any follow-through in the selling pressure so far. So, the bulls remain in control for now. The bears will need WTI to break and hold below support around $56.30 if they are to see any real weakness in prices. At the time of writing, crude was back around the key resistance area of $57.20 to $57.50, where it has struggled over the past few sessions. Here, old support meets the 200-day moving average and the 50% retracement of the entire drop from the post-Saudi-attacks high. So, there is still a possibility it could fall back, although the bears have already had several chances to push prices lower by now and yet they haven’t been able to do so. Therefore, a closing break above this region would negate any short-term bearish bias. In this event, we could see oil prices rise towards the next Fibonacci retracement levels at $58.60 (61.8%), $60.70 (78.6%) or even the $63.30 high. Today’s close should therefore provide a good technical indication where prices are headed over the next few trading days.

Source: eSignal and City Index.

Related tags: Crude Oil

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY forecast: What sparks fresh highs when conditions are already exceptionally good?
Today 09:00 AM
Forex Seasonality – March 2024: USD/JPY Gains, USD/CAD Falls in March
Yesterday 02:35 PM
NASDAQ100 Forecast :QQQ inches higher after a record close
Yesterday 02:16 PM
DAX, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
Yesterday 09:02 AM
EUR/USD in the hands of ECB, Powell Testimony, ISM services: The Week Ahead
Yesterday 04:38 AM
AUD/USD: Fuel driving US dollar rally may be nearing exhaustion point
Yesterday 02:30 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Crude Oil articles

Energy
WTI crude oil bulls eye a break to $80
By:
Matt Simpson
February 28, 2024 12:00 AM
    Oil drilling in sea
    WTI Crude Oil Forecast: Rejected at Resistance but Bullish Structure Remains
    By:
    James Stanley
    February 25, 2024 08:00 PM
      Energy
      Crude oil analysis – February 21, 2024
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 21, 2024 03:30 PM
        Energy
        Crude oil outlook: WTI could reach $80
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        February 19, 2024 03:30 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.