Crude Oil Outlook: Monthly Close Ahead of FOMC Minutes Week

Crude Oil Outlook: Crude oil breaks above its 7-day consolidation, and key 82 level ahead of monthly close.

Razam 125x125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Friday 9:02 PM
Oil refinery
Razam 125x125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • Crude Oil broke above its 7-day consolidation
  • Crude Oil broke above its key 82 level ahead of the PCE result
  • The monthly close is in sight ahead of FOMC Minutes Week

Crude oil's indecisive consolidation has finally taken an upturn, moving towards the upper end of its larger consolidation just before the monthly close.

What’s Leading Volatility in the Week Ahead?

Besides the insights from Fed Chair Powell on Tuesday along with the FOMC minutes on Wednesday, key U.S economic data are due to be released. The leading economic indicator, the ISM Manufacturing PMI, along with the leading employment indicator, the non-farm payrolls, meet again in the same week.

Despite negative crude oil inventory results and a strong U.S. Dollar Index, bullish demand anticipations remain strong on crude oil charts. The anticipation of easing monetary policies, coupled with an expected increase in oil demand during the summer season, is dominating the trend.

Here is the updated short-term analysis on the Crude Oil chart:

Crude Oil Forecast:  USOIL – 4H Time Frame - Logarithmic Scale

Crude Oil Outlook: USOIL_2024-06-28_14-45-34

The recent upward break in crude oil is accompanied by a diverging and overstretched smoothed Relative Strength Indicator (RSI), allowing a short-term forecast for the current uptrend. With the price trend now hovering at the upper border of the expanding pattern, the updated scenarios are as follows:

Bullish Scenario:

  • If crude oil proceeds above the 83 psychological barrier, the next levels are still expected to be near the 84.50 – 85 price zone.
  • A close above 85 is needed to establish a further bullish forecast.

Bearish Scenario:

  • If crude oil breaks back below the key 80 level, it can pave the way to the expected support zone between 79.20 and 78.
  • A close below 79 is needed to establish a further bearish forecast.

The market is generally looking for more easing data to support its risk-on appetite and bullish anticipations.

Priced-in effects can be watched out for with released data meeting expectations. As market expectations guide trends, a turnaround can be anticipated if results align.

 

 

--- Written by Razan Hilal, CMT

Related tags: Oil PCE FOMC minutes Technical Analysis

Latest market news

View more
UK, French Elections, US Employment and PMIs: The Week Ahead
Today 05:46 AM
Shifting focus to US growth? AUD/USD, EUR/USD, GBP/USD setups before PCE
Yesterday 11:48 PM
USD/JPY toys with fresh 38-year high ahead of PCE, Trump, Biden in focus
Yesterday 10:56 PM
S&P500 Forecast SPX is flat after a mixed data drop, MU disappoints
Yesterday 01:36 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: AMZN, GOOG, NVDA and TSLA in focus
Yesterday 01:30 PM
Gold and silver forecast: XAGUSD tests key support as bulls eye recovery
Yesterday 12:30 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Oil articles

Oil rig in the sea
Crude Oil Forecast: Inventory Increase vs PCE Data
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
Yesterday 11:03 AM
    Oil refinery
    Crude Oil Forecast: Analysis Update
    By:
    Razan Hilal, CMT
    June 26, 2024 08:57 AM
      Oil extraction
      EUR/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      June 25, 2024 08:48 AM
        US_flag_NYC
        S&P 500 Forecast: SPX muted ahead of Friday's inflation data
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        June 24, 2024 01:15 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.