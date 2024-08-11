Crude Oil, Nat Gas Outlook: Key Levels Ahead of OPEC and CPI Reports

Crude Oil, Nat Gas Outlook: Crude Oil and Natural Gas closed the week on a bullish note ahead of CPI week, amid rising geopolitical tensions making headlines. With reports from Russia, Ukraine, the Middle East, OPEC, and the upcoming CPI data, Crude Oil and Natural Gas prices are expected to encounter high volatility.

Razam 125x125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
August 11, 2024 11:00 PM
Oil refinery
Razam 125x125
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Key Events for the Week Ahead

  • OPEC Monthly Report on Monday
  • US CPI on Wednesday
  • Crude Oil Inventories on Wednesday
  • FOMC Member Speeches on Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday

IEA August Short-Term Energy Outlook

The latest IEA short-term energy outlook highlighted an increased forecast for oil prices in the second half of 2024 due to the notable decline in global oil inventories, attributed to OPEC+ production cuts. However, a decreased forecast in global oil consumption suggests that the annual average for oil prices will remain below the highs of the first half of 2024.

Natural Gas Prices

Milder weather forecasts in August are expected to dampen overall natural gas consumption levels. However, the latest incursion of Ukraine into Russian territories, marking the biggest attack since the beginning of the 2022 war, targeting a gas distribution station, has increased volatility risks on natural gas prices.

Get our exclusive guide to oil trading in Q2 2024

US CPI Figures and FOMC Member Speeches

Following recent calls for an earlier rate cut due to US recession fears, volatility is expected with next week’s FOMC member insights. With the US CPI data due on Wednesday, rate cut probability polls are ready to adjust accordingly, and market volatility is expected to spike. When it comes to oil, recession fears could equate to bearish pressures on the trend, yet positive market insights from economic resilience to rate cuts could support further bullish sentiment on the chart.

Geo-Political Tensions

Beyond the conflicts between Russia and Ukraine, escalating tensions between Israel, Iran, and Hezbollah in the Middle East are being watched closely for potential escalation beyond targeted strikes. Commodity charts, including those for oil, are being monitored for haven spikes alongside oil speculation spikes.

Technical Outlook

Crude Oil Outlook: USOIL – Daily Time Frame – Log Scale

Crude Oil Outlook: USOIL_2024-08-10_15-34-45

Source: Tradingview

Crude Oil's positive bounce is set to proceed its trend towards the 77.80 and 79.30 zone. From the downside, a short-term support level aligns with the 74.30 level prior to retesting the 2024 opening at 71.40.

The previously mentioned bearish scenario below 71 remains intact, with a break below the 71-zone paving the way towards levels 69.60, 65.30, and 60 respectively.

Natural Gas Outlook: NATGAS – Daily Time Frame – Log Scale

Nat Gas Outlook: NATURALGAS_2024-08-10_15-58-35

Source: Tradingview

Following the broader market reversal, natural gas prices rebounded from a 3-month drop back towards the 2200 zone. Increased volatility risks can be expected with the escalating challenges between Ukraine and Russia. Breaking above the 2240 level, natural gas prices could retest the 2300-2360 zone and the 2500 level respectively.

On the downside, a break below the latest 1900 low could pave the way towards levels 1700 and 1500 respectively.

 

--- Written by Razan Hilal, CMT - on X: @Rh_waves

Related tags: Crude Oil Natural Gas

Latest market news

View more
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Crude Oil articles

Oil refinery
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Are Upside Hedging Risks Fading?
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
February 16, 2025 02:00 PM
    Oil_rig
    Crude oil forecast: Could WTI rebound despite large crude stocks build?
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    February 12, 2025 04:08 PM
      Market chart
      Oil and Gold Rise on Trump's Negotiation Tactics
      By:
      Razan Hilal, CMT
      February 11, 2025 07:32 AM
        Oil extraction
        Crude Oil Update: WTI Recovers After Three Weeks of Losses
        By:
        Julian Pineda, CFA
        February 10, 2025 04:45 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.